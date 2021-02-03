Silambarasan's Birthday: Take A Look At The Net Worth Of 'Maanaadu' Star

Tamil superstar Simbu or Silambarasan is celebrating his 38th birthday today. The Podaa Podi actor began working in the industry as a child actor. Since then there has been no looking back for him. Simbu has worked in various films over the years and has also branched out as a director and writer. Simbu’s entertainment career got a new boost when he started working as a singer, composer, and lyricist as well. These talents have made Simbu a bankable star in the Tamil film industry. So here is a close look at Silambarasan's net worth.

Simbu or Silambarasan has been working in the industry for more than a decade now. The South star started his career in the industry as a child actor. Many of Simbu’s roles were in his father T. Rajnedar’s movies. In 2002, T. Rajendar directed the film Kadhal Azhivathillai and Simbu was cast in the lead role. Even though the film received mixed reactions from the critics, Simbu’s debut film performed well at the box-office thus kick-starting his successful career in the Tamil film industry.

After making his debut in 2002, Simbu went on to star in many films that did not work well with the critics but were successful at the box-office. These films included Appu, Kovil, Alai, and Kuththu. But, Simbu got his first blockbuster in 2004 with Manmadhan alongside Jyothika. The film went on to garner praises from both the critics and the audience.

Simbu’s pairing with Joythika worked once again in the 2006 film Saravana which was also successful at the box-office. His consecutive successful films at box-office helped him become a bankable star. Simbu’s net worth grew with time and reached new heights with the 2006 film Vallavan. Simbu directed and also starred in this romantic film that went on to become a box-office hit. Silambarasan's movies and his other endeavours in the industry led him to amass a huge net worth. According to celebritiesdetails.com, Silambarasan's net worth is approximately $1.6 million.

Simbu also struck a balance in directing his own films and starring in other people’s projects. This balance helped him star in a film like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. Written and directed by Gautham Menon, the film went on to win several awards and the music by A.R. Rehman also garnered critical acclaim. Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is no less than a shining star in Simbu’s career.

