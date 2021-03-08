Silambarasan's Video Is An Apt Representation Of 'No Pain, No Gain'; Watch

In his first Instagram Reels video, Silambarasan TR shared a glimpse of his fitness routine with fans. In STR's workout video, he is seen working out with his trainer who made him do several reps of lifting two dumbbells. The Maanaadu actor expressed the pain he felt post his workout and hilariously cursed him behind his back for making him do the exercise.

In the video, Silambarasan is wearing a pair of grey shorts with a mint t-shirt. He also wore a pair of black sneakers and a peach fitness tracker. In his caption, Silambarasan humorously called his trainer a "pain" but followed it by saying there is no gain if there is no pain.

See STR's workout video here:

The video has already gained more than 200,000 likes. Silambarasan's video which lasted 30 seconds was watched more than 800,000 times. Fans dropped tons of hearts, heart-eyes and fire emojis in STR's workout video's comment section. They called him "Thalaiva" and appreciated his hard work and determination.

A peek into STR's Instagram account

On February 26, 2021, Silambarasan posted a black and white picture of himself on his Instagram account. In the photo, he looked at himself through a multi-panelled mirror wall and wore dark shades. The picture received all the love from fans it gained a total of more than 245,000 likes.

In another hilarious video posted as a Valentine's Day special, Silambarasan was seen lecturing his Beagle dog, Coco. The video was shot in an outdoor space on a balcony. In the caption, STR wrote that he was spending his Valentine's Day weekend with Coco, the"cute" dog. Fans watched the video more than a million times. Fans once again took to the comment section to laugh at the funny video and admire the dog's cuteness.

On the work front

STR's movie Eeswaran released on January 14, 2021. The movie revolving around Silambarasan's character Eeswaran is a love story that focuses on the loss of the head of the Periyaswamy family's love. Eeswaran, who is secretly Periyaswamy's son, wins his respect when he fights snakes and even gets bitten to save his father's life. Eeswaran received an IMDb rating of 4.2 stars out of 10.

