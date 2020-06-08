Simbu's Parents Clear Air About His Marriage; Ask To Not Believe In 'baseless Rumours'

For the past few weeks, the media is a buzz speculating that Kollywood actor Simbu might tie the knot with a London-based woman soon. However, in a recent press statement, Simbu's parents T Rajendar and Usha Rajendar said that the rumours surrounding Simbu's marriage are baseless. Though T Rajendar revealed that they are looking for a suitable girl for Simbu based on his horoscope, however, he confirmed that they had not found anyone till now.

Further in his statement, T Rajendar revealed that he would announce it to everyone if they find a suitable bride for Simbu, and also urged everyone to not believe in baseless rumours. Reportedly, Simbu has been prey to marriage rumours for more than a year now. It all reportedly started after his younger brother Kuralarasan got married to Nabeelah R Ahmed in 2019.

Check out the post:

Also Read | Simbu's Birthday Was Celebrated In THIS Special Way; See Pics To Know How

Meanwhile, Simbu was last seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon's shot-at-home short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. The film reunited the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya pair Simbu and Trisha after the movie. The Gautham Vasudeva Menon directorial released a few weeks ago managed to get rave reviews from the audiences.

Also Read | 'Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn': Simbu Starts Shoot For Gautham Menon's Next?

Also Read | 'Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn' Starring 'VTV' Actors Simbu And Trisha Krishnan Hits Internet

On the work front, Simbu will be next seen in U.R.Jameel's Maha. The movie touted to be Hansika Motwani's 50th in the lead role will reportedly have Simbu in an extended cameo role. The Hansika Motwani and Simbu-starrer is reportedly ready to hit the marquee. The forthcoming movie is produced by Mathi Azhagan under his production banner Etcetera Entertainment.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan, Shruti Haasan, And Simbu To Star In 'Aval Appadithaan' Remake?

Besides the upcomer, Simbu also has Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu. The movie stars Simbu and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role. According to the reports, the shooting for the upcomer will commence after the lockdown ends. Meanwhile, the Simbu-starrer is bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi under his production banner.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.