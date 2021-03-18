Simra Bagga Shares Pics From Sets Of 'Andhadhun' Tamil Remake 'Andhagan'

Tamil actor Simran Bagga has been roped in to play the role of Tabu in the Tamil remake of the superhit Bollywood movie Andhadhun. The actor recently took to her social media account to share pictures from the sets of Andhagan which is the title of Andhadhun Tamil remake. Andhagan also features actor Prashanth in the lead and is supposed to be his comeback film.

Simran Bagga posts picture from the sets of Andhagan

In the picture, Simran and Prashanth are sitting on a chair having a chat with an umbrella over them. Both the actors are dressed casually with Prashanth wearing a forest green shirt and navy blue denim paired with grey sports sneakers and sunglasses. Simran is spotted wearing a grey cardigan and jeans with sunglasses and furry black slide ons completing her look. Looking at the background the set location seems to be a vast empty field with some trees surrounding it. Simran captioned the pictures with, "Endless chats and fun on the sets of #Andhagan."

Fans of the actor were excited to get a sneak peek into the film's set and were elated to see their favourite on-screen pair enjoying their time together. One user commented, "My favourite two together" while another wrote, "Aww my all-time fav pair good to see you together. feeling nostalgic." Many other users commented how Andhadhun is one of their favourite movies and they are looking forward to the release of its Tamil remake and shared their excitement about seeing Prashanth back on screen after a long time. Read some of the fan comments below:

About Andhaghan cast

The original Andhadhun's cast featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in key roles. The premise of the movie revolved around the story of a talented pianist played by Ayushmann, who pretended to be blind, which turned to be the only loophole he had to be left alive after a series of events including murder. In the Andhadhun Tamil remake, Prashanth will be reprising the lead role of Ayushmann. Thyagarajan is directing and producing Andhagan. Apart from Prashanth and Simran, the movie also stars Yogi Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar, and Karthik in pivotal roles.

A look at Simran and Prashanth's movies

Simran was last seen in the movie Petta alongside Rajinikanth. The movie released in January 2019 and garnered positive reviews from viewers and critics alike. Petta was also one of the biggest commercial hits of the year 2019.

On the other hand, Prashanth was last seen in the Telugu movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama back in 2019. Andhagan marks the fifth collaboration between Prashanth and Simran. They have earlier worked together in Kannethirey Thondrinal, Parthen Rasithen, Tamizh and Jodi with the audience loving their pairing on screen.

