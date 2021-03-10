Simran Feels 'super Glad' To Board #Chiyaan60 With Dynamic Father-son Duo Vikram & Dhruv

Simran recently announced that she is on-board for Chiyaan60. She will star opposite South superstar Vikram. Simran shared the exciting news in a Twitter post in which she shared a picture with Vikram and director Kartik Subbaraj with the Chiyaan60 watermark on it. She wrote in the tweet "an exceptional opportunity to team up with Kartik again". She expressed she was glad to join the dynamic ‘father-son' duo, Vikram and Dhruv Vikram on Chiyaan60. She wrote that the film is a Santosh Narayan Musical and produced by Lalit Kumar. She ended the tweet with “wishing the entire team the best of luck.” See twitter post here-

Chiyaan60 will be the third time that Vikram and Simran will be sharing the same screen space together. They first appeared together in the 2003 film Pithamagan and they will feature together in the soon-to-release spy thriller film Dhruva Natchathiram. This is the second time Simran is working with Karthik Subbaraj after the 2019 film Petta that starred Rajnikanth in lead.

Karthik Subbaraj also took to his Twitter handle to share details about Chiyaan60. In the Twitter post he added the poster of Chiyaan60 and wrote “Yes... It's A Santosh Narayanan Musical!!” and tagged Santosh Narayan to welcome him to the team. Anirudh Ravichandra was initially supposed to be the music director and is now replaced by Narayan. Tagging Ravichandra, he wrote thanks for your understanding and support. He revealed Chiyaan60 shoot started today and ended the post saying "Need all your Support, Blessings and Love. More updates to follow". Check out Kartik Subbaraj's Twitter post-

Need all your Support, Blessings and Love



Details about Simran's movies and career

Simran initially wanted to be a fashion designer and after accepting roles in Indian cinema she rose to fame as an anchor in the show Hit Muqabla. She made her debut in Malayalam cinema with the film Indraprastham opposite Mammootty in 1996. She debuted in Tamil cinema through V. I. P. in 1997 which was followed by a string of commercial successes in her early career. Simran received critical praise in the Tamil films Thulladha Manamum Thullum and Vaali in 1999 establishing herself as the most successful actress in Tamil cinema at the time. Simran is a recipient of three Filmfare Awards South, one Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress, three Cinema Express Awards, two Kalaimamani Awards, and many more

