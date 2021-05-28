Simran Misses Working On The Sets Of Her Upcoming Film 'Andhagan'; Shares BTS Pictures

The global COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the entertainment industry. While several films were delayed, many had to move to different locations to continue the shoot. However, the second wave of the pandemic halted several shoots. Many actors are missing working on the sets of their respective films. Simran Bagga also shared how she is missing shooting for her upcoming film Andhagan through a tweet.

Simran Bagga misses shooting for Andhagan

Actor Simran Bagga is currently working with Andhadhun's Telugu remake Andhagan. She is supposed to play the role of Tabu in this remake. However, due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the creators had to pause the shoot. Simran took to her Twitter handle to share a few behind the scenes pictures from the film's shoot and prayed for the situation to get better. She wrote, "Missing to be on the shoot! Let's pray for things to get better @actorprashanth". She posed with veteran actor Thiagarajan in some of the photos.

Simran shares Andhagan's BTS photos

While shooting for the film, Simran shared several BTS photos. On April 7, she shared a photo with her co-actor Prashanth. The photo was from Prashanth's birthday celebration on April 6. In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you team Andhagan for so much of happiness and love ♥️🤗🙏🤩🤗😊👍".

She shared another photo with actor Prashanth on March 17, 2021. She was seen chatting with Prashanth in the photo. The Petta actor captioned the photo as, "Endless chats and fun on the sets of #Andhagan with @actorprashanth".

Simran and Prashanth's earlier films

Simran and Prashanth have earlier worked in the 1998 film Kannedhirey Thindrinal. The two played the lead roles in this Tamil romantic film. The plot of the story revolved around Vasanth, who falls in love with his friend's sister Priya. Simran shared a collage via Instagram which had two pictures. One from Kannedhirey Thindrinal, while another one from Andhagan.

Details about Andhagan

Andhagan is the Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's Bollywood film Andhadhun. Prashanth is supposed to play the lead role in the film while Simran would play the role of Tabu. The film also stars Priya Anand, P. Samunthirakani, and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. The film is being directed and produced by Thiagarajan.

IMAGE: SIMRAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.