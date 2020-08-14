Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's Condition Stable, Reveals Hospital Director

Just last week, veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he started showing mild symptoms and is undergoing treatment for the same. He took to his social media to break the news to his fans. Now, the hospital staff that has been treating him has revealed on August 13 that his condition is stable and his oxygen saturation is normal as well.

SP Balasubrahmanyam now stable, says hospital staff

As reported by PTI, Prashanth Rajagopalan, who is the director at MGM Healthcare, said in a bulletin that the singer 'continues to be stable and is maintaining normal oxygen saturation'. He further added, "He is being monitored by the expert team of clinicians in our High Dependency Unit (HDU)". He was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he caught a cold and had a recurring fever over the last few days.

The singer earlier took to his social media to reveal to his fans that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus. He added that his infection was 'mild' and that his cold and fever had already subsided. The singer further revealed that he was given the option of self-isolating at home but decided to get admitted to the hospital since he stays with his family.

In a video posted on Facebook, he said, "Hello everyone, this is SP Balasubramaniam speaking. For 2-3 days I was having little discomfort with this chest congestion which for a singer it is a big problem, swab forming and then cold and one and off fever. So I got admitted to the hospital. All my friends are here. They are taking good care of me. I am in good hands and I have good health. Nobody has to worry about this one".

SP Balasubrahmanyam is a veteran singer who is predominantly popular in the South-Indian film industry. The singer also performs in Hindi and other regional languages. Throughout his career, he has gained huge popularity and now has a fanbase across generations.

