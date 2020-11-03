Singer Vijay Yesudas' Car Meets With An Accident On National Highway: Reports

Vijay Yesudas met with an accident on November 2, 2020, at around 11:30 pm. The singer was returning to Kochi from Thiruvananthapuram along with his friend when the accident took place. However, the singer managed to escape unhurt. Read on to know the details.

What happened to Vijay Yesudas?

According to a report by India Today, Vijay Yesudas’s car met with an accident at around 11:30 pm on November 2, when he and his friend were returning from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi. The singer was driving the car when the incident occurred. His car collided with another car on the national highway.

After the news of the accident broke out, police officers from the Kuthiyathode Police Station rushed to the spot. The report stated that the front portions of both the cars were damaged due to the collision. However, Vijay Yesudas health was stable as he managed to escape unhurt. The others too were reported healthy and safe. Later, Vijay and his friend left for Kochi in another vehicle. The inspectors at the scene investigated the case and later moved the cars from the spot.

Also Read: Vijay Yesudas To Play Lead In A 3D Tamil Thriller, Says "it Has A Lot Of Horror Elements"

More about Vijay Yesudas

Vijay Yesudas, the son of legendary singer KJ Yesudas, recently celebrated 20 years as a playback singer in the Malayalam industry. According to the report, Vijay Yesudas said that he will stop singing in Malayalam films as there is no respect for musicians in the industry. However, the singer stated that he will concentrate singing in Tamil and Telugu film industries. Vijay has sung over 300 film songs.

Also Read: Manju Warrier And Nivin Pauly Bag Top Honours At Kerala Film Critics Award 2019

Vijay made his debut as a singer with the Malayalam film Millennium Stars. He has also won three Kerala State Film Awards for Best Singer for the songs, Kolakkuzhal Vili Ketto in the film Nivedyam, Akaleyo Nee in Grandmaster, Mazhakondu Mathram in Spirit and Poomuthole in Joseph. Vijay’s performance has also garnered him five Filmfare Awards for Best Singer and four SIIMA Awards for Best Male Playback Singer. Apart from singing, Vijay has also starred in a couple of films such as Avan, Maari and Salmon 3D. He played the lead role in the film Padaiveeran.

Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal's Top Malayalam Songs That Are A Treat For Music Lovers

Also Read: Romantic Malayalam Songs Of 2019: Songs That Will Sweep You Off Your Feet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.