Sir Cliff Richard Reveals He Has Learnt Household Chores During COVID-19 Lockdown

English singer-actor and philanthropist, Sir Cliff Richard, who celebrated his 80th birthday on October 14, recently spilt the beans about finally learning to make his own bed on the Loraine show. The veteran singer sat for a virtual interview with Lorraine wherein he discussed his birthday celebrations and spoke about life in lockdown as he learnt a set of new skills. The Bachelor Boy crooner also revealed learning household chores forcefully for the first time in his life.

Sir Cliff Richard jokes about being a 'housekeeper' now

On December 2, Sir Cliff Richard was virtually interviewed by Lorraine Kelly on British television network ITV's breakfast programme, Lorraine. During his interview with the talk show host, Richard spoke about his birthday bash in October. He revealed cutting down his birthday plans because of the social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic and stated, "I was planning to have 20,0000 people over four days at the Albert Hall and then the rule came out that I had to cut it down. So I got it down to six".

The three-time Brit Award-winning songster also spoke about living alone during lockdown which led to him being forced to run all the household chores. He said, "I learned how to clean toilets, I’ve learnt to vacuum floors, I can now make beds". Sir Cliff Richard's age currently is 80.

Joking about being capable of taking up housekeeping now, Richard added, "I know how to use the washing machine and dishwasher. I even make a mean scrambled egg on the stove. If my career ended tomorrow, I could be your housekeeper". Furthermore, he also discussed suffering from insomnia during the Coronavirus pandemic and revealed walking up at around 3 a.m. every day. However, the singer-actor said he 'leaned on faith' to get over that phase.

Check out his interview video with Lorraine below:

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his 80th birthday, Sir Richard Cliff announced releasing his new album titled 'Music... The Air That I Breathe'. The album was released on October 30, 2020. It comprises a total of 12 songs and it celebrates the legendary singer's six-decade-long career in music.

