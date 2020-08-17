Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's Son Raja Chembolu Gets Engaged; Shares Adorable Pics

Tollywood actor Raja Chembolu, son of Indian poet-lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, took to his social media handle to announce his engagement. And along with this happy news, the Chanakya actor also shared a few pictures from the auspicious occasion along with his fiancé. The duo looks stunning in their attire and fans cannot stop gushing over how lovely the two look at their engagement.

Taking to his social media handle, the actor can be seen sporting an off-white kurta with embroidered work and teamed up with a mustard yellow coloured dhoti. While the soon-to-be bride looks splendid in a traditional mustard yellow saree that consisted of a lavender-red coloured border and a matching blouse. The duo has been giving major couple goals in this candid picture.

Along with the pictures, the actor also wrote, “The best part of 2020ðŸ’ Excited for my new journey! Thank you for all your love and supportðŸ˜Š#engaged #rajachembolu”. And fans are curious to know the name of Raja’s Ladylove as the actor is yet to reveal her name. Take a look at the picture below:

Fans and friends of the actor flooded the comment with heaps of praise and congratulatory messages. The post also received several likes. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations Raja! Wishes for a wonderful life ahead!!”, while the other one wrote, “She is very lucky to have u ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— congratulations, sir”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this picture, the actor shared another picture where he and his ladylove can be seen sitting on a couch and posing for a candid picture. The duo can be seen staring at each other and are all smiles. One can also notice the lovely decoration in the background. The background consisted of green leaves, orange and yellow flowers and big golden bells. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “We are grateful for all your wishesðŸ˜ŠSorry for not replying to each one of you individually, but all your messages and posts make us feel incredibly blessed and happy!” Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

Raja was last seen in the film Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna alongside Darbha Appaji Ambarisha and Naveen Chandra in lead roles. The actor has also been a part of a web series titled Masti in which he essays the role of a pub manager named Raju. And as of now, fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to announce their wedding date soon.

