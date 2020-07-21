Sivaji Ganesan's Death Anniversary: Nadigar Thilagam Remembered By Whole Industry

On the death anniversary of veteran Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan, many film stars including Vikram Prabhu, Kushbu, Vivek and many other celebs remember the iconic actor of the South Indian film industry. Sivaji Ganeshan was a prominent Tamil actor who was seen in over 280 films in his acting career. Take a look at the tweets that the Tamil and South Indian actors shared in the memory of Sivaji Ganesan.

Celeb tweets on the Death anniversary of Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan

Nadigar Thilagam was known for movies like Thevar Magan, Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Gnana Oli, Gauravam, Muthal Mariyathal, Deivar Magan, and Vietnam Veedu among many others.

On the death anniversary of Sivaji Ganeshan, many celebs shared tweets and posts on social media remembering fond memories with the late actor. His grandson actor Vikram Prabhu also shared the pic of the veteran actor while writing adorable captions in his tweet. Actor Vivek too took to twitter and remembered the fine actor for his bold voice, unforgettable performances as well as his iconic personality.

Sivaji Ganeshan's movies & awards

People remember Sivaji Ganesan from many acclaimed Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi language movies. Sivaji Ganesan was one of the most loved actors of his times and is fondly remembered as Nadigar Thilagam. The veteran actor passed away 19 years ago on the same day today at the age of 74. He was suffering from respiratory issues and the sudden demise of the immensely loved actor shocked the complete film industry.

Sivaji Ganesan, whose full name was Villupuram Chinnaiya Manrayar Ganesamoorthy, was born on October 1, 1928, and was fondly known as Sivaji Ganesan as his stage name. He was the first Indian film actor who won an award as the Best Actor during an international film festival, which was an Afro-Asian Film Festival held in Cairo, Egypt in the year 1960. Late actor Sivaji Ganesan had also received President award as the best Tamil actor 12 times in his filmy career. Ganesan was also the first Indian actor who was made the Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

