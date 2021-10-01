Sivaji Ganesan's 93rd Birth Anniversary: Kamal Haasan, Vikram Prabhu & Others Pay Tribute

Tamil cinema's history will remain complete without mentioning the milestones marked by legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan. Born on October 1, 1928, Sivaji Ganesan's career spans five glorious decades, through which, he redefined the prospects of the South Indian film industry. The actor, who has approximately 300 films in his cinematic career, has done films in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. On his 93rd birth anniversary, veteran actor Kamal Haasan, Vikram Prabhu among several other fans paid their tribute to the icon on social media. Renowned for his expressive voice and diverse performances in Tamil-language cinema, Ganesan quickly ascended to international fame.

Actor turned politician Kamal Hassan took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture of himself with the late actor and wrote a message to honour his memory. Haasan's tweet loosely translates to: "He who saw the pinnacle of the performing arts. The golden age of cinema. Who is timeless in the hearts of the people. Shivaji Ganesan, the artist of eternity. My prayers on his birthday." Vikram Prabhu, who is Sivaji Ganesan's grandson, shared the Google Doodle in honour of the veteran actor and wrote, "Here is the #Googledoodle honouring the Legend #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the people from Google India and their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment! Love him and miss him more every year!"

Here is the #Googledoodle honouring the Legend #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the people from Google India & their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment!😍 Love him and miss him more every year!❤️🙏 https://t.co/jq7WkUsBCw pic.twitter.com/A1aczdPEPl — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) September 30, 2021

Tollywood stars pay tribute to Sivaji Ganesan on birth anniversary

Cinematographer P. C. Sreeram shared a picture of the late actor on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Blessed to capture him in Devarmagan. Beautiful memories and great learning in the process.." Apart from the celebrities, earlier today, CM MK Stalin paid floral tribute to the veteran actor at Sivaji Ganesan Memorial in Chennai. He even shared pictures from the ceremony while offering his heartfelt tribute to the ‘pinnacle of acting.’

In 1960, the late actor made history as the first Indian performer to win Best Actor at an international film festival for his historical movie Veerapandiya Kattabomman, one of his biggest blockbusters with people still remembering iconic scenes and dialogues from the film. Other than this, the 1964 film Navarthri was Ganesan’s 100th film in which he portrayed a record-breaking, nine different characters on the screen. Ganesan was also the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award which was conferred on him in 1997.

IMAGE: Instagram/@SriVishnuCinema/VikramPrabhu/PTI: