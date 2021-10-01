Sivaji Ganesan's 93rd Birthday: Google Doodle Pays Heartfelt Homage To Legendary Actor

Late legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan is one of the most celebrated names in the Indian entertainment industry. October 1, 2021, marks the late star's 93rd birth anniversary. On the special occasion, Google doodle gave him a special tribute with a creative graphic by Bengaluru-based artist Nupoor Choksi.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Google doodles shared the artistic graphic and paid a heartfelt tribute to Sivaji Ganesan. The tweet read, "One of India's 1st method actors, 1st Indian to win Best Actor at an international film festival, 300+ films Sivaji Ganesan earned the reputation as one of Indian cinema's top entertainers[sic]." Fans of the late actor also remembered him. One of the Twitter users wrote, "He will be remembered for ages to come." Google doodle also gave the artist credits for the doodle.

🎥 One of India's 1st method actors

🏆 1st Indian to win Best Actor at an international film festival

🎬 300+ films



Sivaji Ganesan earned the reputation as one of Indian cinema's top entertainers 🇮🇳#GoogleDoodle 🎨 by guest artist Noopur Choksi→ https://t.co/atoBCcIDCy pic.twitter.com/Q3VPxuX9h6 — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) October 1, 2021

Sivaji Ganesan's grandson Vikram Prabhu also remembered him on his birth anniversary. Vikram Prabhu took to Twitter to thank Google for the heartfelt tribute to his grandfather. He wrote, "Here is the Google doodle honouring the Legend Sivaji Ganesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the people from Google India & their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment![sic]." He added, "Love him and miss him more every year[sic]."

More about Sivaji Ganesan

Sivaji Ganesan was born on Octpber 1, 1928, as V Chinnaiya Manrayar Ganesamoorthy in Villupuram, Madras Presidency of British India. His love for acting bloomed at an early age as he joined a theatre group at the age of seven without his father's content. When he turned 10-years-old, the actor left his home to join a drama troupe. Apart from acting, he also learned classical dance forms, including Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Manipuri. With his ability to remember lengthy lines, Ganesan started playing lead roles in theatre. In 1945, he portrayed Maratha ruler Shivaji in the play Shivaji Kanda Hindu Rajyam.

The actor made his film debut with the Tamil drama Parasakthi in 1952. While he was mainly active in Tamil cinema, he also gained prominence in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam industries. The actor appeared in nearly 300 films in his lifetime and won several accolades for the same. Sivaji Ganesan was also among the first Indians to win at international film festivals. He won the Best Actor Award at an Afro-Asian Film Festival in Cairo, Egypt, for his performance in Veerapandiya Kattabomman. Sivaji breathed his last on July 21, 2001, at 72.

(Image: @GoogleDoodles/Twitter)