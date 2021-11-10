Sivakarthikeyan Drops Colourful First Look Poster Of His Upcoming Flick 'Don'; Take A Look

The South film industry is currently buzzing in anticipation of Sivakarthikeyan's forthcoming comedy-action flick Don. After delivering an exceptional performance in the action-mystery flick Doctor, which opened to rave reviews in theatres. Directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, the makers have finally unveiled the first look of the actor from the upcoming film titled Don.

Sivakarthikeyan shares Don first look

Taking to his social media handles on November 10, the 36-year-old shared the first look of his highly anticipated movie Don. He shared the poster with the caption, ''Here is the first look of #DON 😎#DONFirstLook''. In the colourful poster, the actor sported a red jacket paired with red shoes and a white attire shirt. Holding a cheerful expression, the actor pointed 'gun' fingers at the viewers.

His attire was matched with the title of the movie being written in bold letters and filled with bright red colour. The blue background was matched with people wielding various props and holding an anguished expression.

Netizens' reaction to Don first look

Fans of the actor could not help but express their joy over receiving the first look of the upcoming movie. The comments section under the post was spammed with fire and heart emojis whereas fans on Twitter were expecting the movie to cross the Rs 150 crore club.

One user wrote, ''Super bro, let us join 150crore club!'' while another fan wrote, ''Thalaivaaa.. Youuuuuu.. You are the most handsome man in the world..!! You killing me.. You knew that..?! DON Sirrr..@Siva_Kartikeyan''

More on Sivakarthikeyan's Don

The first look came after the actor teased his look from the movie with another poster. In the picture which only showed his legs, the actor was seen holding a megaphone speaker in one hand and a pair of sunglasses in the other. The actor will reportedly essay the role of a school student and an engineering student in the movie.

Directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, Sivakarthikeyan will also co-produce the film under his Sivakarthikeyan Productions banner. The film also features S. J. Suryah, Priyanka, Samuthirakani, and Soori in significant roles.

Image: Twitter/@Siva_Kartikeyan