Sivakarthikeyan Introduces His Son Gugan Doss; Shares Adorable Photo

South Indian actor and playback singer Sivakarthikeyan recently welcomed his second child, a baby boy with his wife Aarthi Doss. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a snap of his newborn son and also revealed his name. Sivakarthikeyan is already a parent to a daughter named Aaradhana.

Sivakarthikeyan shares a photo of his newborn son

Sivakarthikeyan took to his Instagram and shared a photo of himself kissing his newborn son. The actor also revealed that he named his son as Gugan Doss. While sharing the photo he wrote " எங்கள் அன்பு மகனை வாழ்த்திய அனைவருக்கும் நெஞ்சார்ந்த நன்றிகள்..உங்கள் அன்போடும் ஆசியோடும் “குகன் தாஸ்” என பெயர்சூட்டியிருக்கிறோம்🙏😊 Heartfelt thanks to each & everyone for showering ur wishes on our little boy. With all ur blessings & love, we have named our son “GUGAN DOSS" 🙏😊."

The actor had earlier also taken to his Instagram to announce the birth of his son. As he announced the news, he wrote "Today, after 18 years, my father holds my finger as my son 🙏 Thanks in tears to my wife Arthi who endured the pain of my life to alleviate my many years of pain 🙏 Mother and baby both are well."

Fans react to Sivakarthikeyan's son Gugan Doss's picture

Friends and fans of the actor congratulated Sivakarthikeyan on the birth of his son. Most of the fans left heart emoticons in the comment section. One user congratulated the actor and wrote that Gugan was the second Sivakarthikeyan.

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming projects

Sivakarthikeyan will soon be seen in the Tamil medical action film Doctor directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Sivakarthikeyan has produced the movie under his banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions, whereas KJR Studios served as the co-producer and distributor. The film also stars Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arul Mohan making her Tamil debut and Yogi Babu. The makers had earlier announced that they had decided to postpone the release date of the film due to the Tamil Nadu elections which took place in May 2021. He will also act and produce his next movie Don that is a Tamil-language action-comedy film directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, in his directorial debut. The movie will also star S. J. Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Samuthirakani and Soori in prominent roles.

Image: Sivakarthikeyan's Instagram

