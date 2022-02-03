Sivakarthikeyan On Completing 10 Years In Cinema; 'Started Journey With Nothing But Hope'

Actor Sivakarthikeyan has impressed fans with his acting prowess in many of his projects and aims to continue working harder and make his well-wishers happy. As Sivakarthikeyan clocked 10 years in cinema on February 3, the Tamil actor penned a heartwarming gratitude note for his fans, family members as well as members of the film fraternity for showering him with love and support in all these years, and standing by him through all of his 'successes and failures'.

He further said that his quest is to make everyone happy and be useful to others in the life that has been bestowed upon him by his loved ones. For the uninitiated, the actor made acting debut with the 2012 Tamil film Marina.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, February 3, the Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga actor dropped the note which read, "Today marks my ten years in Cinema... Started this journey with nothing by Hope. And today the place that you have given for me in your hearts and homes, is an unforeseen truth."

He further added, "At this significant juncture, I thank Director Pandiraj sir for giving me my first acting opportunity, my fantastic producers who shaped my projects, my directors who stood along with me in this journey, my talented co-actors who let me to shine through their talents, all the technicians and staff who have worked in all my films, distributors, theatre owners, friends from press-television-online media and all Cinema fans,"

Thank you and love you all ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/WX5jlP4mYm — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) February 3, 2022

Thanking the Tamil people for sticking by him through thick and thin, he mentioned, "Above all, my heartfelt thanks to my motherly Tamil, my Tamil people for owning me as your Son, Brother, Friend, Family and to my brothers and sisters out there as my fans who are always with me from the beginning, standing by me, celebrating me on this journey of successes, failures and learnings," He ended the note by quipping, "Love and gratitude from the bottom of my heart".

On the work front, he will be seen in the action-comedy film Don alongside Priyanka Arul Mohan. It is slated to release on March 25, 2022.

