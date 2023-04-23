Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Ayalaan Gets Major Update

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayaalan makers have shared a major update on social media. The VFX heavy Tamil film has been in the making for three years and fans of the Don actor have been waiting eagerly for some sort of an announcement on behalf of the team. Now, production house KJR Studios have revealed that an update will be shared on April 24 at 11.04 am.

Official announcement on Ayaalan

Makers shared an official announcement on Ayaalan. In a release, they said that during the filming process, they hit several roadblocks but the team has put their hearts and souls into the making. They said that a big reveal will be announced on Monday at 11.04 am. They also shared that Ayalaan will be the first-ever full length live action film in Indian cinema. It will have more than 4,500 VFX shots with the alien character playing an important role throughout the film. Phantom FX, the company doing VFX for many Hollywood films is working with Ayalaan makers on this project.

#AyalaanUpdate tomorrow, 24th April at 11:04 AM 🔥 Finally, the silence is broken! pic.twitter.com/LkHgL5TNde — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 23, 2023

About Ayalaan

Tamil science-fiction film Ayalaan is directed by R Ravikumar. It stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar and Isha in the lead roles. Ayalaan is reportedly about the story of an alien who returns safely to Earth. The Sivakarthikeyan film is being produced by his friend D Raja under the banner of 24 AM Studios and KJR Studios.

Happy to introduce my new friend from another world

Here is the #Ayalaan👽 first look 😊👍#AyalaanFirstLook pic.twitter.com/HnNctjm6Gy — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) February 17, 2020

Sivakarthikeyan also has his own film production company, Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The Tamil actor is also a co-producer in Ayalaan. The actor has produced more than a dozen films and they will all hit the theatres after Ayalaan. All eyes will be on the fresh and the eagerly-awaited update on the film from the makers on Monday.