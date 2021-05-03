Sivakarthikeyan Shares Rare Photo From Movie 'Aegan' On Thala Ajith's Birthday

Actor Sivakarthikeyan took to his social media account to share a rare photo of himself on the occasion of Thala Ajith’s birthday. Sivakarthikeyan also wrote a special message for Thala. Netizens showered immense love on Sivakarthikeyan’s post.

Sivakarthikeyan shares a rare photo on Thala Ajith's birthday

On May 1, 2021, Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter to share a rare photo of himself with Thala Ajith from the movie Aegan. He also wrote a message for him on his birthday which roughly translated to “Golden Jubilee year wishes to you . Just like how you achieved great things by facing several hurdles, we are also hoping to come out of these testing times. With so much love, Sivakarthikeyan”. Take a look at Sivakarthikeyan’s tweet below.

Social media users went wild after seeing the rare photos of Thala Ajith and Sivakarthikeyan. Several users wished Thala a very happy birthday while several others praised Sivakarthikeyan’s message in the tweet. Have a look at some of the comments below.

Sivakarthikeyan on the work front

Sivakarthikeyan made his debut with the comedy-reality show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. He then featured in a 2012 film called Marina for which he even won a Tamil Nadu State Film Award for his performance. He then starred in several popular films like 3, Manam Kothi Paravai, and Kedi Billa Killadi. He even played the role of Kunjithapatham in the movie Ethir Neechal. He also played a crucial role in movies like Maan Karate, Kaaki Sattai, and Vajrakaya. Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the movie Hero in which he played the role of Shakthi. He is currently working on several projects like Doctor, Don, Poovellam Kettupar, and Ayalaan.

Sivakarthikeyan will also be producing Doctor and Don. He has previously worked as a producer for projects like Kanaa, Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja, and Vaazhl. Sivakarthikeyan has also worked as a playback singer and has sung some brilliant songs for movies like Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Maan Karate, Kaaki Sattai, Mapla Singam, and several other projects. He even wrote lyrics for the music album of movies like Gurkha and Aditya Varma. He also worked as an anchor for shows like Adhyu Idhu Edhu, Super Singer Junior, Jodi Number One: Season 5, Koffee with Siva, and Kings of Comedy: Season 1

Promo Image Source: Sivakarthikeyan's Twitter

