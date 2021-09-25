Sivakarthikeyan Starrer 'Doctor' Trailer Out; Actor Promises A 'fun And Thrilling' Journey

Dubbed as one of the most highly anticipated movies of the South film industry, Sivakarthikeyan announced the release of the trailer of his forthcoming mystery thriller titled Doctor. On a roll with delivering back to back successful films, the actor is all set to play the intriguing role of Dr Varun in the thriller flick. The anticipation for the movie was further fueled when the actor announced the release date for the film.

Doctor Trailer release

Taking to their official social media handle, actor Sivakarthikeyan announced the trailer drop of his upcoming thriller flick Doctor. He also shared the intriguing poster hinting at his intense role in the film. In the poster, the actor sported a classic orange suit whilst holding a serious expression. However, what stole the spotlight was the Stratoscope around his neck and the gun in his hand. He shared the announcement with the caption

''Here is our #DoctorTrailer - A different journey with lots of fun, thrill and excitement.''

Netizens' reaction to the Doctor trailer

Several fans took to their social media to express their excitement over the forthcoming thriller film. Sharing their thoughts on the trailer, one fan shared a few snaps of the actor looking all bruised and covered in blood and wrote, ''OMG.. This Frame.. His Eyes On Firee..'' while another wrote, ''Very very impressive, intriguing trailer from #Nelson can't wait for the film.. #SivaKartikeyan #anirudh #Beast #Master''. One fan also commented, ''Trailer looking quality all the best anna Director sir waiting for #Beast''.

Doctor release date set for October 9

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Sivakarthikeyan is set to star as well as produce the action film under his banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions along with KJR Studios set to co-produce. The movie will also feature Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu, and Milind Soman. The movie dropped the exciting poster with the caption Get ready to visit the #Doctor who can make you sit back, laugh & enjoy!'' earlier in September.

They also announced the release date of the movie which is set for October 9. In one poster of the film, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen in formal attire and a pair of spectacles including a loop of surgical scissors and a surgical knife.

Image: Instagram/@sivakarthikeyan