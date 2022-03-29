Sivakarthikeyan Takes Producer Gnanavelraja To Court For Non-payment Of Rs 4 Crore Dues

Sivakarthikeyan has taken producer KE Gnanavel Raja to court over his pending dues. The Tamil actor approached the Madras High Court alleging non-payment of dues of Rs 4 crore. He has also sought that the latter be restricted from making investments in his upcoming films, or making attempts to release it on Over-The-Top platforms.

He has also accused the producer of not submitting the tax deducted at source, which led to an Income-Tax notice against him.

Sivakarthikeyan, as per a report on The Hindu, accused KE Gnanavel Raja of defaulting on the payment of his remuneration of Rs 15 crore for the 2019 movie Mr Local. The 37-year-old, in his petition, stated that he had signed an agreement with the producer on July 6, 2018 for a remuneration of Rs 15 crore for the movie.

The amount was agreed to be paid into tranches, and the last one of Rs 1 crore was to be paid, before the film hit the theatres. The film was released on May 17, 2019.

In his plea, Sivakarthikeyan has alleged that the latter did not make the pending payment of Rs 4 crore even after numerous reminders.

The Doctor star was also slapped with a notice by the Income Tax department on February 1 for his dues related to his fees for the movie. He alleged that Gnanavel Raja had not remitted the TDS to the I-T Department.

He thus sought that Gnanavel Raja be ordered to not make investments in his three upcoming films Rebel, Chiyan 61 and Pathu Thala and that he be restrained from transferring the rights of the movie to film distributors or OTT platforms.

Sivakarthikeyan's legal action was also prompted by the deduction of Rs 91 lakh from his account for the assessment years 2019-20 and 2020-21 for the Rs 11 crore payment that he received for the film.

The actor's case has been listed for hearing on Thursday by Justice M. Sundar, the report added.

Sivakarthikeyan on the professional front

Sivakarthikeyan had starred in the film Doctor last year. The actor has multiple films lined up for release this year. This includes Don, Ayalaan and another untitled film.