Sivakarthikeyan To Play This Role In Vijay's 'Beast' Amid Links With Nelson Dilipkumar?

Sivakarthikeyan has donned multiple hats in his career, which includes actor, TV show host, singer, producer and lyricist. Among the few tracks that he has penned includes one in Nelson Dilipkumar's Kolamavu Kokila. And if the latest reports are anything to go by, he could be giving the lyrics for the director's next, Beast as well.

Will Sivakarthikeyan pen lyrics for Vijay's next film, 'Beast''?

As per the reports, Sivakarthikeyan could turn lyricist for Beast and his friendship and professional equation with Nelson Dilipkumar is said to have played a role in this collaboration. The duo has known each other since their TV days and recently worked on Doctor, which is gearing up for release, and the actor has penned songs in the movie as well.

The two songs, Chellamma and So Baby, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, have earned views in millions on YouTube. And it seems the filmmaker is so impressed with the lyrics that he has decided to get him on board for the much-discussed Beast.

Doctor has been awaiting a release for a year, but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was recently announced that it would hit an Over-the-Top platform and it'd be interesting to see how the director-actor and director-lyricist equations turn up when the film would release.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Beast has been underway for the past few days in Chennai and nearby locales. As per reports, the movie is likely to feature high-octane sequences and will be shot in Hyderabad.

The movie had made headlines recently over a picture of Vijay with Team India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni going viral. The former Indian captain, who has been the captain of Indian Premier League's Chennai Super Kings for 13 years, enjoys a whopping fan following in Tamil Nadu, and is said to have visited the sets on the action film.

The director's caption, calling them 'beast' and 'lion' and using the hashtag 'double beast mode' had created fan frenzy. Previously, the release of the posters with the Vijay flashing guns on his birthday had also sparked similar reactions on social media.

