Sivakarthikeyan's Action-comedy Flick 'Don' Set For Release In March; Details Inside

Actor Sivakarthikeyan's forthcoming highly-anticipated action-comedy film Don is finally set to hit the silver screens. The filmmakers on Monday took to Twitter and officially announced that the film starring Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead role will be released on March 25, 2022. The actor also shared a short video giving fans a glimpse of his out-and-out comedy entertainer while announcing the release date. Read on to know more about the film.

Sivakarthikeyan's Don release date announced

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the production house, Sivakarthikeyan Productions, posted the same video shared by the actor and wrote, "JOLLY MELA MAJA AAYEGAA Our #DON is all set to hit the theatres on March 25 Get ready for the theatrical celebration #DONfromMarch25." Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, "See you in theatres #DONfromMarch25 #DON."

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Don'

The short clip shared by the makers shows actor Sivakarthikeyan dancing on the street. He can be seen donning casual bright coloured outfits. The film is helmed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi, who worked as an associate director to Atlee. It is backed by Subaskaran Allirajah in association with Sivakarthikeyan's production house.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka, the film also stars Soori, Samuthirakani, Vijay TV fame Sivangi, RJ Vijay, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Kaali Venkat and a few more actors in pivotal roles. Music composer Anirudh is reuniting with Sivakarthikeyan for the seventh time in the film and has released several amazing songs already. KM Bhaskaran has taken care of the cinematography.

Touted as an action-comedy drama, the film revolves around college students in Tamil Nadu. Cibi Chakaravarthi has described the film as a stretched version of the pilot from Bittu, featuring Kaali Venkat and Bala Saranavan. The film's first song titled Jalabulajangu was released in December 2021 and it was well-received by the audience.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Sivakarthikeyan is also gearing up for his Tollywood debut film, which is tentatively titled SK20 with Anudeep. Recently, it was also confirmed that the actor has also committed to a film with Rajkumar Periyasamy, which is temporarily titled SK21. The film is backed by Raaj Kamal Films and Sony Pictures.