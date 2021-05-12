Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' Makers Share An Official Update About The Film's Release

The makers of Sivakarthikeyan's highly-anticipated film Doctor, KJR Studios recently took to Twitter to finally share an update about the film's release. The production house had previously announced postponing Doctor's release due to the Tamil Nadu elections. Now, while Sivakarthikeyan's fans have been badgering the makers of the upcoming film about its much-awaited release, on Wednesday, the producer of the Tamil medical action drama revealed that he doesn't want to talk about "something celebratory like Doctor's release" as the entire nation is currently battling with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KJR Studios shares Doctor movie update

While multiple Sivakarthikeyan's movies are in the pipeline, ardent fans of the Kollywood star have been awaiting the release of his much-talked-about film Doctor, ever since its inception. The film not only stars the 36-year-old in the lead role but it has also been produced by him along with KJR Studios. Although Doctor was earlier slated to hit the silver screen on March 26, 2021, its release date was pushed, owing to the elections in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, post-elections this month, netizens have been pestering the makers about Doctor's release date on social media and KJR Studios has finally responded. Earlier today, i.e. May 12, 2020, the production banner released an official statement, wherein it was revealed that despite having a "fully-ready film in hand", they have collectively decided to hold the Sivakarthikeyan starrer's release because of the fatal Coronavirus situation prevailing in India as a lot of people are "losing near and dear ones to the second wave". KJR Studios' statement read:

You have been asking us for updates about #Doctor everyday. As a Producer, I'm bearing all the financial & material constraints caused by COVID-19 with a fully-ready film in hand. I'm doing everything within my power to get the film the right release! Losing near and dear ones to the second wave on another hand... At a time like this, where nothing is certain, I do not want to talk about something celebratory like #Doctor release. Please understand & oblige. Stay home, take care of your family, respect the regulations. We as a country need to recover to rejoice a release.

Take a look:

IMAGE: A STILL FROM DOCTOR'S TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.