Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' Release Date Pushed Due To Tamil Nadu Elections?

KJR Studios recently took to social media to announce a new development on the release of Sivakartikeyan’s next film, Doctor. The makers announced that they have decided to postpone the release date of the film due to the Tamil Nadu elections which have been scheduled for May 2021. Through the caption for the post, the team has asked fans to remain patient for a few more days and they will release the film as soon as possible. In the comments section, a bunch of people have extended support and have expressed how badly they have been waiting for the film to release.

Sivakartikeyan’s Doctor release date pushed

The film Doctor starring Sivakartikeyan is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2021. The official Twitter handle of KJR Studios shared an official notice regarding the release date of the film. They put up a notice which states that the film was originally scheduled for March 26, 2021, but the date has now been pushed due to the Tamil Nadu elections. They have written that they aim at providing the audience with the best viewing experience, which is why they want to fix a better date for the release.

The team has also mentioned that they will be postponing the release to a more suitable date. They have also added that they have taken this step in the best interest of their fans and the film itself. They have thanked the fans for the tremendous response to the posters and songs and have also asked them to be patient for a few more days.

In the caption for the Tweet, KJR Studio, which is a co-producer of the film, alongside Sivakarthikeyan Productions, has mentioned that the love and support from fans will keep them going in the upcoming days as well. They have also mentioned the entire team which has been working on the film Doctor. Have a look at the details on the post here.

In the comments section of the post, a series of people have spoken about the upcoming film and its release date. Some of the fans have also mentioned that they will be waiting for the next update on the film. Have a look at the comments here.

Even though this hurts to hear. It's okay we will wait for some more time and I know u ppl hv the bestt for us 😍😍 Choose and decide a bestt dayy for us to celebrate our #Doctor 🤗❤ — Akshayasur (@Akshayasur28) March 9, 2021

We shall wait for the new release date of our #Doctor . No matter what date- @Siva_Kartikeyan 's #Doctor will be mass celebration 👍👍👍 — T Jayamalar (@tjayamalarJ) March 9, 2021

Image Courtesy: Sivakartikeyan Twitter

