Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran To Vijay Antony's Kolai: Tamil Theatrical Releases In July

From Bumper, Maaveeran to Kolai; take a look at Tamil films that will hit the theatres in July 2023. 

Bumper
Bumper
Bumper is directed by M Selvakumar. The film stars Vetri, Shivani Narayanan and Hareesh Peradi in lead roles. It will hit theatres on July 7. 

Maaveeran
Maaveeran will release on July 14. Madonne Ashwin has directed the film. The movie features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. 

Kolai
Kolai is a spy-drama and stars Vijay Antony and Ritika Singh in pivotal roles. It will release on July 21. 

Sathiya Sothanai
Sathiya Sothanai will hit theatres on July 21 and will feature Premgi Amaren and Swayam Siddha in key roles. 

Mark Antony
Mark Antony is a Tamil sci-fi thriller movie written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The SJ Surya starrer will release on July 28. 

Miracle
Miracle is a mythological-thriller film directed by Rudrapatla Venugopal. The movie has Suman Rana, Hari Vishnu and Sandeep Bharadwaj in significant roles. It will release on July 29. 

Pizza 3
Pizza 3 starring  Ashwin Kakumanu, Pavithrah Marimuthu, Gaurav Narayanan is touted to be a horror film. It will hit theatres on July 30. 

