Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran To Vijay Antony's Kolai: Tamil Theatrical Releases In July

From Bumper, Maaveeran to Kolai; take a look at Tamil films that will hit the theatres in July 2023.
Bumper is directed by M Selvakumar. The film stars Vetri, Shivani Narayanan and Hareesh Peradi in lead roles. It will hit theatres on July 7.
Maaveeran will release on July 14. Madonne Ashwin has directed the film. The movie features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.
Kolai is a spy-drama and stars Vijay Antony and Ritika Singh in pivotal roles. It will release on July 21.
Sathiya Sothanai will hit theatres on July 21 and will feature Premgi Amaren and Swayam Siddha in key roles.
Mark Antony is a Tamil sci-fi thriller movie written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The SJ Surya starrer will release on July 28.
Miracle is a mythological-thriller film directed by Rudrapatla Venugopal. The movie has Suman Rana, Hari Vishnu and Sandeep Bharadwaj in significant roles. It will release on July 29.