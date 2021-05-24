'Sivappathigaram' Movie Cast: Check Out Details About The Actors Of This Political Drama

Sivappathigaram is a Tamil political drama movie. The film revolves around a professor named Ilango who decides to visit his native village when the elections take place but during his visit, he finds candidates been murdered, and the police arrest one of Ilango’s students Sathyamoorthy. Later on, Sathyamoorthy escapes from the jail and makes another attempt to kill Home Minister in Madurai and then the whole plot of the film revolves around Sathyamoorthy coming with a plan and whether he becomes successful or not. The film features Vishal and Mamta Mohandas in lead roles, read on to know the Sivappathigaram movie cast.

Sivappathigaram movie cast

Vishal as Sathyamoorthy

Vishal plays the role of protagonist in the movie Sivappathigaram. He has featured in several popular projects like Vedham, Satyam, and Thoranai. He was last seen in the movie Chakra and is currently working on projects like Enemy and Thupparivalan 2.

Mamta Mohandas as Charulatha

Mamta Mohandas is an actor as well as a playback singer. She has worked on several projects like Yamadonga Gooli and Kuselan. She is currently working on projects like Meow, Bhramam, and Enemy.

Manivannan Rajagopal as Sathyamoorthy’s father

Manivannan is one of the most popular actors in the Tamil cinema industry. He has worked in several films like Vazhkal Chakkaram, Pudhu Manithan, and Vera Padhakkam. He even worked as a director in films like Gopurangal Saivathillai, Ilamai Kaalangal and Kuva Kuva Vaathugal.

Raghuvaran as Professor Elango

Raghuvaran was one of the most celebrated actors in the South film industry. His role in movies like Kakka, Ezhavathu Manithan, and Oru Odai Nadhiyagirathu are very popular. His last films were Aatadista Yaaradi Nee Mohini, and Adada Enna Azhagu.

Upendra Limaye as Inspector

Upendra Limaye has won a National Film Award for his role in the Marathi movie Jogwa. He has featured in many films be it of any language. Some of his last Hindi films were My Name is 340, Sarkar Raj, and Contract.

Ganja Karuppu as Vellai

Ganja Karuppu has appeared in many popular movies like Pithamagan, Raam, and Sivakasi. Ganja Karuppu also played a crucial role in movies like Kalavani 2, Vannakili Bharathi, and Thanimal. He was last seen in movies like Irumbu Manithan and Kombu.

Promo Image: Still from Sivappathigaram

