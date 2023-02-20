SK Bhagawan, Veteran Kannada Filmmaker, Dies Aged 89; Tributes Pour In

Veteran Kannada filmmaker SK Bhagawan died on Monday morning in Bengaluru. The cause of Bhagawan's death is suspected to be age-related illness, however, more details are awaited. The filmmaker was 89.

Karnataka's chief minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed the filmmaker's death after he took to his Twitter handle to express grief over Bhagawan's death.

The tweet originally in Kannada, loosely translates to: "Renowned director of Kannada film industry Shri S. K. I was very saddened to hear the news of Bhagawan's death. I pray for his soul. I pray that God gives strength to his family to bear this pain."

"Dorai-Bhagawan duo has given many tasteful films to Kannada cinema. Dr and his friend Dorai Raj directed 55 films including 'Kasthuri Niwas', 'Eradu Soyam', 'Bayalu Dari', 'Giri Kanye', 'Hosa Lekuk' starring Rajkumar. Om Shantih," he concluded.

ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಖ್ಯಾತ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಶ್ರೀ ಎಸ್. ಕೆ. ಭಗವಾನ್ ರವರ ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಬೇಸರವಾಯಿತು. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿ ಕೋರುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬವರ್ಗದವರಿಗೆ ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ಸಹಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಭಗವಂತ ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.

— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) February 20, 2023

More about SK Bhagwan

The ace filmmaker was born on July 5, 1933. In initial years, the filmmaker performed in theaters alongside Hirannaiah Mithra Mandali. He then began his career as Kanagal Prabhakar Shastri's assistant. Bhagawan co-directed many projects like Rajadurgada Rahasya (1967) and Jedara Bale (1968).

SK Bhagawan co-directed most of his films with Dorai Raj, the filmmaker-duo were the first Kannada directors to make James Bond-style films. Together, they worked on films like Nivasa, Eradu Kanasu, Bayaludaari, Gaalimaatu, Chandanada Gombe, Hosa Belaku, Benkiya Bale and Jeevana Chaitra.

After Dorai Raj's death in 2000, Bhagwan took a long break from work and made a comeback in 2019 with Aduva Gombe at the age of 85. It was his 50th film.