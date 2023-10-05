Skanda Box Office Collection: Ram Pothineni Film Loses Steam, Earns ₹37 Crore In 1st Week

Ram Pothineni's Skanda has completed a week of its theatrical run at the box office. It got off to a good start in the Andhra Pradesh/Telangana market. However, outside of its home territory, the film has struggled to pull the audience to the theatres.

2 things you need to know

Skanda is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 80 crore.

The film is expected to cross Rs 50 crore mark by its second weekend.

(Ram Pothineni in a still from Skanda | Image: SS_Screens/X)

Skanda remains stagnant at the box office

Skanda minted Rs 1.74 crore in India in all languages on its seventh day, as per Sacnilk. This collection mirrors its performance a day prior, on Tuesday, when it minted Rs 1.75 crore. The business in the Tamil and Hindi version has been very restricted and is limited to just lakhs. Despite being projected as a pan-India film, clearly, Skanda is struggling to hold up in territories outside its home market.

The film has earned Rs 37.19 crore nett in India in its first week. It should be noted that about 30% of the film’s collection has come in from its opening day figures, which stand at Rs 11.5 crore. Going forward, Skanda’s success or failure depends upon whether or not the film will be able to bring in audience during its second weekend.

Skanda worldwide box office collection

Worldwide, Skanda has minted Rs 46 crore. It is slowly inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark at the global box office and is likely to cross it in the next few days. The Tollywood film, also released in Hindi and Tamil, is expected to continue its decent earnings at the box office until films like the Narne Nithin-Ram Nithin starrer Mad, Tantiram: Chapter 1: Tales of Shivakasi, Rules Ranjann and other Telugu titles release on October 6.