Sneha Reddy Is All Hearts For Hubby Allu Arjun In New Romantic Selfie; See Pic

Actor Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy's mushy social media banter always manages to steal the limelight. On Monday evening, Sneha Reddy once again took to Instagram to share a romantic selfie with hubby Allu Arjun. Needless to say, fans are loving the new photo. In the new post shared by Sneha, the celebrity wife can be seen donning a spotless white hoodie alongside the Pushpa star. Complementing his wifey's style, Allu Arjun opted for a mint green hoodie while striking a pose for the camera. While Arjun shares a timid smile in his rugged-bearded look, on the other hand, Sneha flaunts her wedding ring placing her hand on the former's shoulder. Sneha Reddy used a red heart emoticon to caption her latest post. Take a look at it below:

Sneha Reddy's new photo has amassed a thunderous amount of likes from her followers. While reacting to the photo, a user called them 'beautiful', another hailed them as 'cute'. Meanwhile, red hearts and lovestruck emojis also flooded the comment section of Sneha's latest post. Check it out here:

This isn't the first time when the lovey-dovey photo of the couple has won the hearts of their fandom. Previously, on the special occasion of Sneha's birthday, Allu Arjun took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for his wife. While doing so, the Pushpa star also shared a beautiful monochromatic romantic photo of the two while calling Sneha his ‘most special person in life'. Allu Arjun stated, “Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life. I am soo lucky to have someone like you in my life, someone who is always pleasant & composed. Happy Birthday … have a great day and many more beautiful years to come.”

Speaking of their love story, Arjun and Sneha reportedly met each other at a friend's wedding and fell head over heels for each other. After dating each other for a brief time, the two tied the knot back in 2011. In terms of work, Allu Arjun was last seen opposite Pooja Hegde in the action flick, Pushpa: The Rise. He will next be seen in the second part of the movie titled, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Image: Instagram/@allusnehareddy