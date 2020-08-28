Sneha Shares Daughter Aadhyantaa's Pictures On Husband Prasanna's 38th Birthday

Southern superstar Prasanna celebrates his 38th birthday on August 28, Friday. As wishes are pouring in for the actor, wife Sneha took to her Instagram and shared a special note for him. She also introduced her daughter Aadhyantaa to her fans. The couple welcomed their baby girl on January 24, 2020. Take a look at Sneha's Instagram post.

Sneha introduces her seven-month-old daughter

Sneha shared a series of pictures that showed her husband Prasanna, her daughter Aadhyantaa and her older son, Vihaan. In the first picture, Sneha and Prasanna can be seen holding their adorable daughter as they pose for the candid shot. In the second picture, one can see the couple's son Vihaan lying next to their daughter.

She can be seen tucked in a white cloth, wearing a white tiara. In the last image, Sneha's baby girl is tucked in a flower design outfit. She is sleeping holding her soft toy. She also wore a flower design tiara. With this delightful Instagram post, Sneha also penned a heartfelt note in the caption.

Sneha's Instagram caption read as:

Happy birthday to my soul mate my lover boy my guardian angel ðŸ˜‡ n my super dada. Thanx for making my life beautiful with these laddos. Love you somuch.

And very happy to introduce our little laddo #Aadhyantaa to all the lovely people who have always blessed us and wished us the best.

Prasanna also commented on the picture shared by Sneha. He wrote, "Hahaha thanks kannamma. Yeah we can have a lifelong debate, who made whose life beautiful ðŸ˜ . I'd say u made mine totally worth itâ¤ï¸". Take a look at the comment below.

Fans commented saying "Cuteness overloaded"

Several fans and netizens have reacted to Sneha's post. While many have wished Prasanna, others are dropping hearts for their daughter. One of the users wrote, "Have a blissful day my fabulous family ðŸ’—ðŸ’—ðŸ’—ðŸ’—ðŸ’—ðŸ’—ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜Lods of love.. P. S:suthi podunga.. Vihan kuðŸ’‹", while another commented, "Wishing you many more happy returns of the day anna ðŸŽ‚ðŸ«ðŸ¥³ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽŠðŸ¬ðŸ­ keep smiling always may all your dreams comes true". Check out more comments below.

