'Snehaveedu' Cast: Actors Who Were Part Of This 2011 Malayalam Family Drama

Snehaveedu is a 2011 family drama flick that was directed by Sathyan Anthikad and was produced by Antony Perumbavoor. The movie was a commercial success at the box office also garnered critical acclaim. Read along to know who were the actors that graced the screen with their performances in this movie.

'Snehaveedu' cast

Mohanlal Viswanathan

Snehaveedu was Mohanlal’s 300th film and saw him playing the lead role of Ajayan. Ajayan had tried living in different cities around the world and making a living for his own but ended up coming back to his village and living with his ageing mother. He then sets up a business of agricultural equipment in his village and establishes himself as a farmer. Mohanlal has had a prolific career of over 40 years and has been a part of 340 films, including Tamil, Telegu, Kannada and Hindi titles. The actor has to his name five National Film Awards, nine Kerala State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards South and multiple other accolades. The Government of India honoured him with Padma Shri in the year 2001 followed by a Padma Bhushan last year in 2019 for his contributions to the Indian cinema.

Sheela

Sheela plays the role of Ammukkutty Amma, who is the mother of Ajayan in the movie. She is one of the most popular and highest-paid actors in the Malayalam cinema and has also been a director of several movies. Prem Nazir and Sheela hold the Guinness World Record for sharing screen space in the largest number of films together, with their total movies with each other being 130. The actor is also a painter and an interior designer, whereas she has also authored a couple of books titled Pathamathe Cheque and Kuilinte Koodu.

Other supporting roles

The supporting cast of the movie includes Padmapriya Janakiraman as Sunanda, Reeja as Shanthi, Rahul Pillai as Karthik, Biju Menon as SI Balachandran, Lena as Lilly, Innocent as Mathai, K. P. A. C. Lalitha as Reethamma, Mamukkoya as Seithali, Chembil Ashokan as Manian, Urmila Unni as Nalini, Arundathi B. as Rosemol, Sasi Kalinga as Krishnan Marar, Appukutty as Pazhanisamy and Praveen Premkumar.

