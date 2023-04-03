Sobhita Dhulipala Shares A Glimpse From Sister's Pre-wedding Festivities

Quick links:
Sobhita Dhulipala is currently rejoicing at her sister's wedding festivities in Visakhapatnam. For the haldi ceremony, she wore a yellow saree bought by her sister Samanta.
Sobhita accessorised her saree with floral ornaments and flaunted the haldi smeared on her face.
To complement her look, the Night Manager actress opted for a multicoloured dupatta, full-sleeve blouse, and braided hairdo.
The day 1 of wedding festivities started with Mehendi and God Bharaai. Sobhita met a lot of people for the first time and felt happy to see her sister all ready to tie the knot.
After the ceremony, the actress posed with her family and the soon-to-be married couple. Sobhita opted for a nude shade sleeveless kurta and went for a no-makeup look.
For the sangeet ceremony, Sobhita Dhulipala glammed up in a red outfit. She shared a candid photo from the celebrations and wrote, "It was insanity, it was pure celebration, it was unforgettable."
Sobhita and her friends danced to the song Sandhanatha from Vadachennai. The group can be seen having a fun time at Samanta's pre-wedding festivities.
Sobhita wore bright red sharara pants and paired them with a red shrug and blouse. She complemented her look with a sleek bun and dewy makeup.
The Made In Heaven actress accessorised her look with contrasting jewellery. She wore green-coloured jewellery and paired her bun with red roses.
The haldi ceremony took place on day 2 of the wedding festivities. In the photo, the actress can be seen putting haldi on her sister with a bright smile on her face.