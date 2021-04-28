Soha Ali Khan Drops Heartwarming Pic With Daughter Inaaya; Asks Fans To Stay Safe

On April 27, 2021, actor Soha Ali Khan took to her official Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture featuring herself and her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In the heartwarming post, the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning with each other. Sharing the picture, she also penned a message on being ‘grateful for what you have’. As the country witnesses surging COVID-19 cases, Soha urged her fans and followers to ‘stay home and stay safe’.

Soha Ali Khan twins with her daughter Inaaya

In the picture, Soha and Inaaya can be seen twinning in blue and white tie-dye printed attire. Soha went for a no-makeup look and her straight long hair is pulled up in a messy bun. She can be seen enjoying her quality time with her daughter, Inaaya. Soha Ali Khan's daughter can be seen looking outside the window, while Soha can be seen sitting and holding her. As for the caption, she wrote, “Stay home. Stay safe. Be grateful for what you have” with a blue heart.

As soon as Soha Ali Khan’s picture was up on the internet, many fans rushed to drop positive comments and further compliment her. Actor Angira Dhar wrote, “Cutest thing I’ve seen today” with a red heart. A fan commented, “Very important to stay home at time. Hats off to little children who stay within home all time” with a praising hands emoji. Another one wrote, “Like mother like daughter” with a pair of flower emojis. A netizen commented, “Mom n dotty twinning”, while another one wrote, “Awwwww. So cute”.

On World Earth Day, the actor dropped a picture featuring her daughter, Inaaya. In the picture, one can see her playing with the sand on the beach. She captioned the post as, “Every day we leave our mark on our planet, our footprint in the sand. Every day we make a difference. Let that difference be for good. ‘#worldearthday’”.

As the cases in Maharashtra are alarmingly increasing every day, many celebrities are doing their part to raise awareness and urge everyone to stay home and wear masks. Recently, Soha dropped a picture of herself, her daughter Inaaya and a woman, and many fans presumed her to be Sharmila Tagore. In the picture, Inaaya can be seen sitting on Soha’s lap and playing with the lady. In the picture, the trio can be seen wearing printed masks. Sharing it, Soha wrote, “Show your love. Wear a mask” with a red heart and a masked face emoticon.

Soha Ali Khan made her acting debut with Dil Maange More in 2004. The list of popular Soha Ali Khan's movies includes Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile, Mumbai Meri Jaan, 99, Mumbai Cutting, War Chhod Na Yaar, 31st October, and many more. She was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in 2018.

Image Source: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram

