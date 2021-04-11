Sonalee Kulkarni Bio: Everything You Need To Know About The Actress

Sonalee Kulkarni is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Marathi cinema and Bollywood. Sonalee made her debut with the Marathi comedy film Bakula Namdeo Ghotale. The actress has appeared in over 25 films in the course of her career playing a variety of characters. Sonalee Kulkarni, who is prominently known for her impeccable dancing skills, has also appeared as a judge on reality TV shows like Apsara Aali, Yuva Dancing Queen and Dancing Queen. Here's an overview of Sonalee's life and career -

Sonalee Kulkarni's facts

Sonalee Kulkarni's life before films

Sonalee Kulkarni was born in an Army family, where her father Manohar Kulkarni was an Army doctor who served in the Army Medical Center for 30 years. According to the 'about me' section on Sonalee's own website, she completed her schooling in Kendriya Vidyalaya 1, an army school, and her graduation in mass communication and journalism from Fergusson College, Pune. The actress also has a post-graduation degree in radio, television and film production from Indira School of Communication.

In the same section of her website, Sonalee talks about how she felt the "actor in her" when she witnessed a motion picture camera for the first time in FTII, Pune. Sonalee also speaks about how her first-ever acting project was a Marathi serial titled Ha Khel Sanchitacha on E TV Marathi and how she took tuitions in acting and Marathi for it. Sonalee also mentions how she got her first role on the sets of Ha Khel Sanchitacha for the film Gadhavacha Lagna, in which she had a short appearance. However, she was noticed and then launched as an actor in Bakula Namdeo Ghotale.

Sonalee Kulkarni's movies and more

Sonalee Kulkarni's movies include some notable ones like Ajintha, Kshanbhar Vishranti, Irada Pakka, S Sasucha, Samudra, Hirkani, Vicky Velingkar and many more. In 2010, Sonalee appeared in the Marathi drama film Natrang in which she played the role of a dancer. The actress' performance in the film was critically and commercially acclaimed, even leading to her being called "Apsara" by doting fans for her song Apsara Aali.

In addition, Sonalee has also made appearances in Bollywood films like Grand Masti and Singham Returns, both of which went on to join the 100 crore club with huge box office successes. Sonalee will next be seen in the upcoming Marathi drama film Jhimma, along with actors Suhas Joshi, Siddharth Chandekar, Kshitee Jog and Suchitra Bandekar. The film revolves around a group of seven women travelling to London and discovering themselves and is scheduled to release on April 23, 2021.

Sonalee Kulkarni's love life

On May 18, 2020, for the occasion of her birthday, Sonalee Kulkarni revealed to fans how she got engaged to fiancee Kunal Benodekar in February 2020. Sonalee posted pictures from the engagement along with her announcement. The actress shared a couple of posts on her Instagram handle saying, "Before my birthday ends, I want to mark it by making a SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Introducing my fianceÌ Kunal Benodekar!".

Image source - Sonalee Kulkarni Instagram