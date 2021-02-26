Sonalee Kulkarni Reveals Her Bridal Look, Updates Fans On Her Upcoming Wedding: See Pics

Recently, Hirkani actor Sonalee Kulkarni treated her fans and followers on Instagram alike with her bridal look from one of her projects. In the picture below, one can see that the prolific actor is looking away in the distance while donning the traditional wedding get-up. In the caption she mentioned that this throwback Thursday post is nothing but her reel life look, while her real-life nuptials are pending.

Also Read: Sonalee Kulkarni Shares Poster Of 'Chhatrapati Tararani', Thanks Fans For 'best Wishes'

Sonalee Kulkarni's #ThrowbackThursday post

Also Read: Sonalee Kulkarni To Portray Maratha Empire Queen 'Chhatrapati Tararani' In Upcoming Film

About Sonalee Kulkarni's boyfriend-turned-fiance

Sonalee Kulkarni is yet o reveal anything about her wedding. On her birthday last year, the artist surprised one and all when she took to the aforementioned photo-sharing site to reveal that she got engaged to the Dubai-based Chartered Accountant, Kunal Benodekar. As per a blog post on Zee5, the two got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Dubai during February of last year, just before the world went into a state of a complete lockdown. The report also revealed that the actor met her to-be husband while she was filming her 2019 feature presentation, Ti Ani Ti.

Also Read: Sonalee Kulkarni's Goa Beach Pics With Fiance Are A Sight To Sore Eyes; See Pictures

Source: Sonalee Kulkarni's photos on Instagram:

In addition to the post above, a handful of pictures featuring Sonalee Kulkarni's boyfriend-turned-fiance and her were also shared by the actress. A year later, the actor took to Instagram in order to share some more pictures from the engagement ceremony. The pictures below see that the event in question was attended by close peers of the two.

Also Read: Did You Know Marathi Actor Sonalee Kulkarni Was Part Of These Hit Hindi Movies?

A peek into Sonalee Kulkarni's engagement ceremony

Also Read: When Sonalee Kulkarni Showed Fans How To Steal The Spotlight By Flashing Her Dance Moves

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.