Sonalee Kulkarni To Turn Producer With First Marathi Interactive Web Film 'Hakamari'

Sonalee Kulkarni is ready to don the hat of a producer. The Hirkani actor took to Instagram and shared the news that she is all set to produce her very first film titled Hakamari alongside Planet Marathi CMD Akshay Bardapurkar. Sonalee Kulkarni’s younger brother Atul Kulkarni will be also serving as a co-producer on this film.

Sonalee Kulkarni to turn producer

Sonalee Kulkarni will be stepping into the production side of the film industry. The Natarang actor took to Instagram and announced her maiden project as a producer titled, Hakamari. Hakamari will be Planet Marathi’s first web interactive film. Planet Marathi is also the first Marathi language OTT platform. Sonalee Kulkarni’s Hakamari is based on Rushikesh Gupte’s novel of the same name.

Rushikesh Gupte is a Sahitya-Parishad Award winner and is known for many of his other novels like Daityalay, Ghangarda, Danshkaal, Kalijugari, and Andharvari. But Hakamari is one of his most renowned works and hence seems to be the right choice for Planet Marathi’s brand-new venture. In her Instagram post, Sonalee Kulkarni also thanked Planet Marathi’s CMD Akshay Bardapurkar for joining hands on Hakamari.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s younger brother Atul Kulkarni is also part of this maiden project. Atul and Sonalee will be co-producing this film through Fledgers Entertainment. Talking about Hakamari, this horror/suspense thriller will be directed by Filmfare award-winning director Sameer Vidwans who recently won his first Filmfare award for the film, Anandi Gopal. Apart from Anandi Gopal, Sameer Vidwans has also directed films like Dhurala, YZ, Double Seat, and Mala Kahich Problem Nahi.

But even though Sameer has cemented his place in the industry, he has never directed a horror film before. So, it will be interesting to see how he manages his first flight in this genre. Moving on, Sonalee Kulkarni through this Instagram post also spoke about her journey in the industry. She requested her fans and followers to support this brand-new venture the same way they supported her for the past 14 years. While other details about Hakamari are yet to be revealed, Sonalee Kulkarni did advise her fans to watch out for the film. Take a look at Sonalee Kulkarni’s Instagram post here.