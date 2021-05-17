Sonalee Kulkarni's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know 'Hirkani' Actor

Actor Sonalee Kulkarni began her journey from the Marathi film industry and received appreciation and accolades from her very first project. She made a variety of significant appearances in movies such as Bakula Namdeo Ghotale, Hai Kai Nai Kai, Mitwaa, Classmates, Sa Sasucha, Grand Masti, Poshter Girl and many more. On the occasion of Sonalee Kulkarni’s birthday, take up her movie quiz and guess the movies starring the actor based on the plot detail.

A look at Sonalee Kulkarni’s quiz

1. One of Sonalee Kulkarni’s movies where her character visits a village with her husband and the head of the village falls in love with her.

a. Bakula Namdeo Ghotale

b. Dhurala

c. Arya

d. Jhimma

2. The plot of this movie involved the male lead as a businessman and a modern thinker while his wife, a believer of Vaastu Shastra. The couple later experiences some paranormal activities around them.

a. Hampi

b. Gulabjaam

c. The Good Road

d. Sa Sasucha

3. The movie revolved around the lives of seven women of different age groups who plan a trip to London along with a tour guide and discover themselves.

a. Jhimma

b. Sirf

c. Devari

d. Ringa Ringa

4. Released in 2005, the movie was a remake of a popular Malayalam film. The plot of the film revolved around a complicated love story of a college party leader and the niece of a powerful politician.

a. Pune 52

b. Deool

c. Classmates

d. Gandha

5. The movie showcases the life of a happily married couple who decides to play a game in order to add some spice in life but end up taking a divorce.

a. Natarang

b. Grand Masti

c. Irada Pakka

d. Shutter

6. In this movie, a man from a middle-class family goes on a vacation with his family, gets trapped with a prostitute in a room.

a. I See You

b. Devrai

c. Shutter

d. Poshter Girl

7. This Sonalee Kulkarni’s movie depicts the love and hate relationship of a married couple where the husband is an architect while the wife is a photographer. The movie shows how they gradually realise their love for each other and end up together happily.

a. Ajintha

b. Tula Kalnnaar Nahi

c. Ti Ani Itar

d. Pension

8. Based on a 1978 Marathi novel, the movie depicts the story of a poor man who begins to gain interest in popular folk art and decides to start a theatre group.

a. Hirkani

b. Dhurala

c. Pension

d. Natarang

9. The horror-comedy where the ghost of a gangster named Tatya Vinchu returns and decides to take over the body of Lakshya’s son.

a. Aga Bai Arechyaa

b. Sakhi

c. Zapatlela 2

d. Irada Pakka

10. Sonalee Kulkarni essayed the lead role in the film of a struggling artist who somehow gets involved in a murder mystery and ends up being the target of the killer.

a. Chimanee Pakhre

b. Police

c. Vicky Velingkar

d. Lalbaug Parel

11. The plot of this movie depicts a love triangle between two best friends and another girl whose life has been stuck in her tragic past. The movie features actor Swwapnil Joshi in the lead. Name the film.

a. Hirkani

b. Rokk

c. Kaksparsh

d. Mitwaa

12. The movie revolved around the life of three final year college students who teach sex education to juniors. They later reunite after a long time and realise how they lack a good sex life as their wives were busy handling their family.

a. Grand Masti

b. Great Grand Masti

c. Singham

d. Rokk

13. The plot of the movie had been set in the 18th century showcasing a love story of a man who meets a tribal lady and falls in love with her.

a. Natarang

b. Ti & Ti

c. Ajintha

d. Gauri

14. The film follows the lives of the people living in a village infamous for female infanticide where the scenario changes as soon as a beautiful girl enters.

a. Poshter Girl

b. Nagrik

c. Janatha Garage

d. Muramba

Answers:

1-a

2-d

3-a

4-c

5-c

6-c

7-b

8-d

9-c

10-c

11-d

12-a

13-c

14-a

IMAGE: STILL FROM POSHTER GIRL MOVIE TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.