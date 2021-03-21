Sonalee Kulkarni's 'Vicky Velingkar': All You Need To Know About The Mystery-thriller!

Filled with mystery and unexpected twists, Vicky Velingkar is a movie that will have you in a grip of thrill and anticipation. Directed by Saurabh Verma, the movie was released in December 2019 and received mixed reviews from critics. Starring Sonalee Kulkarni playing the role of Vicky Velingkar, Sprusha Joshi played an important role of Vidya in the movie.

The plot of the movie revolves around a comic artist who tries to unsolve the mystery behind her best friend's suicide, but ends up being killed by a man in a mask. She then starts reliving the same day until she buckles up to solve the unusual appearance. Here is all you need to know about Sonalee Kulkarni mystery-thriller Vicky Velingkar.

Vicky Velingkar general trivia

1. The movie is written by Swapnil Warke who only wanted the Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni to play the role of the protagonist.

2. The plot of Vicky Velingkar is incredibly similar to Christopher Landon’s Happy Death Day, a thriller starring Jessica Rothe.

3. The supporting cast included an ensemble of promising actors including Sangram Samel, Kettan Singh, Gaurav More, and Jui Pawar.

4. Vicky Velingkar scored a rating of 4.5 stars on IMBD.

5. The lead actress of Vicky Velingkar, Sonalee Kulkarni is not only a brilliant actor but a skilled dancer with training in the Indian classical dance form Bharatnatyam.

A look at Sonalee Kulkarni's movies

Sonalee entered the film industry through modeling and made her film debut in Kedar Shinde's film Bakula Namdeo Ghotale. The movie was met with positive reviews while her performance was applauded by the critics and audience alike. The actress rose to prominence in the Marathi film industry for her Lavani dance in Apsara Ali in the movie Natarang, Ajintha, and Zapatlela 2.

Sonalee made her Bollywood debut through Indra Kumar's Grand Masti and had a cameo role in Ajay Devgan's Singham 2. The actress has notably worked in Marathi movies like Hay kay Nay Kay, Aaba Zindabad, Chal Gaja Karu Maja and Gosht Lagnanatrchi. Apart from movies, Sonalee has also made appearances in Marathi shows like Chala Hava Yeudya.