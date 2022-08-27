Sonali Phogat Case Updates: Accused Sent To 10-day Police Custody; More Drugs Found

On Friday, Sonali Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his associate, Sukhwinder Singh were arrested in connection with the alleged murder. During the interrogation, police said, the two had confessed that they had intentionally made her drink a liquid mixed with some "obnoxious" chemical while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23. They have been charged with murder, and arrested, police further said.

Produced before the court in Mapusa town by Anjuna Police, Sangwan and Singh have been remanded in Police custody for ten days.