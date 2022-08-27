Sonali Phogat Case Updates: Accused Sent To 10-day Police Custody; More Drugs Found

Quick links:
After meeting Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, the family of the deceased, Sonali Phogat confirmed that a CBI probe has been sought. Speaking to Republic, Sonali Phogat's sister said, "Manohar Lal Khattar Ji has assured to push for a CBI probe. The truth will only come out after that. There is a conspiracy.
Haryana government will write to its Goa counterpart for a CBI probe in the Sonali Phogat murder case, Republic learnt from sources. The source-based information comes after the Phogat family met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatter.
Sonali Phogat's family including her daughter, brother-in-law, sister, and 2 brothers arrived at Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's residence. They are most likely to seek a CBI probe.
Police have registered offences under the NDPS act against the owner of Curlies restaurant Edwin Nunes & Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was involved in supplying drugs. Further investigation has revealed that the drugs were supplied by Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was working as a room boy in Hotel Grand Leoney Resort, Anjuna where the accused persons and the deceased lady were staying.
According to Goa Police, Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat was given the recreational drug methamphetamine by the accused at Curlies restaurant.
During interrogation, Dattaprasad Gaonkar revealed the name of another drug peddler identified as Rama, who has now been arrested.
The family of Sonali Phogat is all set to meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today evening. This is the first meeting of the family with Khattar after Sonali's murder
A shocking video accessed by Republic TV shows the moment when Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader late Sonali Phogat was seemingly force-fed drugs at Curlies Beach Shack restaurant in Goa's Anjuna.
Days after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat's alleged murder, Republic accessed a critical audio clip on Saturday. The seconds-long clip is of a telephonic conversation between Phogat's nephew Sachin and her personal assistant, an accused in the case, Sudhir Sanghwan.
As the investigation progresses, on Saturday, the Goa Police arrested two more people in connection with the murder case of Sonali Phogat. Police have arrested the owner of Curlies beach shack in Anjuna and a suspected drug peddler, Dattprashad Gaonkar. So far, four people have been arrested in the murder case of Sonali Phogat.
Republic Media Network on Friday accessed the last CCTV footage of the late actor, which was recorded during the wee hours of Tuesday, August 23 while she was at a Goa nightclub. In the footage, Phogat was seen staggering and was unable to walk unsupported. One of the accused, believed to be her personal assistant Sudhir was seen taking Phogat away.
On Friday, Sonali Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his associate, Sukhwinder Singh were arrested in connection with the alleged murder. During the interrogation, police said, the two had confessed that they had intentionally made her drink a liquid mixed with some "obnoxious" chemical while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23. They have been charged with murder, and arrested, police further said.
Produced before the court in Mapusa town by Anjuna Police, Sangwan and Singh have been remanded in Police custody for ten days.
In Goa for a shoot, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Tik-Tok sensation Sonali Phogat was reported dead on August 22, Monday. Earlier reports suggested that Phogat had 'felt uneasy', after which she was rushed to St. Anthony's Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa. Phogat was pronounced brought dead at the hospital, and the cause was suspected to be 'a heart attack'.
The 'heart attack' theory, however, was refuted by the family. Phogat's brother, Rinku Dhaka filed a formal complaint with the Goa Police, in which he claimed that she was murdered and accused two of her associates. In the complaint, Dhaka stated that Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her death on August 23.
"She (Sonali) said Sangwan had given her food laced with some intoxicant, raped her and made a video and was threatening to make the video viral on social media," the police complaint read.
On the basis of the complaint, the Goa Police registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).