Last Updated:

Sonali Phogat Case Updates: Accused Sent To 10-day Police Custody; More Drugs Found

In Goa for a shoot, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Tik-Tok sensation Sonali Phogat was reported dead on August 22, Monday. Phogat's family claimed that she was murdered by her two associates, and filed a formal complaint with the police. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered. Four have been arrested by the police so far.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Sonali Phogat
pointer
22:05 IST, August 27th 2022
Family confirms, 'CBI probe sought'

After meeting Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, the family of the deceased, Sonali Phogat confirmed that a CBI probe has been sought. Speaking to Republic, Sonali Phogat's sister said, "Manohar Lal Khattar Ji has assured to push for a CBI probe. The truth will only come out after that. There is a conspiracy. 

pointer
21:50 IST, August 27th 2022
Haryana govt to write to Goa govt for a CBI probe in Sonali Phogat murder case

Haryana government will write to its Goa counterpart for a CBI probe in the Sonali Phogat murder case, Republic learnt from sources. The source-based information comes after the Phogat family met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatter. 

 

pointer
21:38 IST, August 27th 2022
Watch Debate on Sonali murder mystery LIVE

 

pointer
21:15 IST, August 27th 2022
Sonali Phogat's family most likely to seek CBI probe in murder case

Sonali Phogat's family including her daughter, brother-in-law, sister, and 2 brothers arrived at Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's residence. They are most likely to seek a CBI probe. 

pointer
21:04 IST, August 27th 2022
Sonali Phogat's family reaches to meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

 

pointer
20:27 IST, August 27th 2022
Owner of Curlies restaurant Edwin Nunes & Dattaprasad Gaonka, drug supplier booked under NDPS Act

Police have registered offences under the NDPS act against the owner of Curlies restaurant Edwin Nunes & Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was involved in supplying drugs. Further investigation has revealed that the drugs were supplied by Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was working as a room boy in Hotel Grand Leoney Resort, Anjuna where the accused persons and the deceased lady were staying. 

pointer
20:10 IST, August 27th 2022
Sonali Phogat was given recreational drug methamphetamine: Police

According to Goa Police, Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat was given the recreational drug methamphetamine by the accused at Curlies restaurant.

pointer
19:51 IST, August 27th 2022
One more drug peddler arrested

During interrogation, Dattaprasad Gaonkar revealed the name of another drug peddler identified as Rama, who has now been arrested. 

 

pointer
19:18 IST, August 27th 2022
What happened on August 23? Timeline of Sonali Phogat's death

As per sources

  • 12:30 am: Sonali Phogat, along with her associated, alleged accused Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh reached Curlies, Goa 
  • 1:25 am: Sudhir Sangwan in the presence of Sukhwinder Singh force-fed Sonali Phogat drugs
  • 4:10 am: Sudhir Sangwan took staggering Sonali Phogat to the toilet 
  • 6:10 am: Sonali is picked up by Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh with the help of some people and taken to the car.
  • 6:30 am: They reach the hotel with Sonali Phogat
  • 7:00-7:30- Sonali fainted and was rushed to the St Anthony's Hospital, where she was declared dead
  • 8:10-8:30- Police reached the spot
pointer
18:42 IST, August 27th 2022
Sonali Phogat's family to meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The family of Sonali Phogat is all set to meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today evening. This is the first meeting of the family with Khattar after Sonali's murder

pointer
18:30 IST, August 27th 2022
The moment when Sonali Phogat was seemingly force-fed drugs on camera

A shocking video accessed by Republic TV shows the moment when Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader late Sonali Phogat was seemingly force-fed drugs at Curlies Beach Shack restaurant in Goa's Anjuna. 

 

pointer
18:21 IST, August 27th 2022
Another clincher video related to Sonali Phogat's death accessed

Video of Sonali Phogat on the dance floor being forced to drink something accessed. Tune in to watch here:- 

 

pointer
18:03 IST, August 27th 2022
Crucial tape of after Sonali Phogat's murder

Days after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat's alleged murder, Republic accessed a critical audio clip on Saturday. The seconds-long clip is of a telephonic conversation between Phogat's nephew Sachin and her personal assistant, an accused in the case, Sudhir Sanghwan. 

  • Sachin- Are you still there? 
  • Sudhir- Yes, in Goa.
  • Sachin- Postmortem is being conducted? 
  • Sudhir- Don't know, it may happen today, may happen tomorrow. 
  • Sachin-How did this happen?
  • Sudhir- Don't know brother how this happened...I am unable to understand...
  • Sachin- Okay. Were you also there? 
  • Sudhir- Yes, everything was alright at night. In the morning, around 7-7:30, I had left her in the room for 5-7 minutes and in that time, this happened. 

 

pointer
17:48 IST, August 27th 2022
Two more arrested in Sonali Phogat's murder case

As the investigation progresses, on Saturday, the Goa Police arrested two more people in connection with the murder case of Sonali Phogat. Police have arrested the owner of Curlies beach shack in Anjuna and a suspected drug peddler, Dattprashad Gaonkar. So far, four people have been arrested in the murder case of Sonali Phogat.

pointer
17:48 IST, August 27th 2022
Sonali Phogat's last CCTV footage shows her staggering, taken away by accused

Republic Media Network on Friday accessed the last CCTV footage of the late actor, which was recorded during the wee hours of Tuesday, August 23 while she was at a Goa nightclub. In the footage, Phogat was seen staggering and was unable to walk unsupported. One of the accused, believed to be her personal assistant Sudhir was seen taking Phogat away. 

 

pointer
17:48 IST, August 27th 2022
Sonali Phogats associates arrested; confessed intentionally mixing 'obnoxious chemical' to her drink

On Friday, Sonali Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his associate, Sukhwinder Singh were arrested in connection with the alleged murder. During the interrogation, police said, the two had confessed that they had intentionally made her drink a liquid mixed with some "obnoxious" chemical while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23. They have been charged with murder, and arrested, police further said. 

Produced before the court in Mapusa town by Anjuna Police, Sangwan and Singh have been remanded in Police custody for ten days. 

pointer
17:48 IST, August 27th 2022
Sonali Phogat, BJP leader & Tik Tok Sensation passes away; family refutes heart attack angle

In Goa for a shoot, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Tik-Tok sensation Sonali Phogat was reported dead on August 22, Monday. Earlier reports suggested that Phogat had 'felt uneasy', after which she was rushed to St. Anthony's Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa. Phogat was pronounced brought dead at the hospital, and the cause was suspected to be 'a heart attack'. 

The 'heart attack' theory, however, was refuted by the family. Phogat's brother, Rinku Dhaka filed a formal complaint with the Goa Police, in which he claimed that she was murdered and accused two of her associates. In the complaint, Dhaka stated that Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her death on August 23. 

"She (Sonali) said Sangwan had given her food laced with some intoxicant, raped her and made a video and was threatening to make the video viral on social media," the police complaint read.

On the basis of the complaint, the Goa Police registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

COMMENT