Sonali Phogat Death: Accused Sudhir 'was Not In Touch Since Last 3 Yrs,' Says His Father

The father of accused Sudhir Sangwan in the Sonali Phogat death case on Friday said that his son was not in touch with the family for the last three years after he started working for the politician-actor. He also refused to divulge any details stating that the case is under investigation.

Speaking to Republic, Sudhir Sangwan's father said, "I can't say anything about the case. Till the investigation is completed in the case, I cannot speak about it. He has not been in touch with us for the last 3 years since he was working for her (Sonali Phogat). We haven't got any complaints about him during that period."

Parents of the other accused Sukhwinder Singh said that their son is innocent and he is being framed.

"Still can't believe it. My son is innocent. I want him to come back home. He is being framed," Sukhwinder's mother said.

Sonali Phogat death: Two accused arrested; admit spiking drink

Sonali Phogat was given some "noxious chemical" through her drinks by her two aides- Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh- during a party at a restaurant in Goa which apparently caused her death, police said. The two accused have been arrested.

Police said that the motive behind the murder of Sonali could be "economic interest". The BJP leader, along with her associates, had arrived in Goa on August 22.

Phogat, who was popular on social media, was brought dead to Anjuna's St Anthony Hospital in the North Goa district on August 23 from her hotel.

During questioning, the accused confessed that they had intentionally mixed substances in her drinks, the police said.

Meanwhile, the last rites of Sonali Phogat were held in Haryana's Hisar on Friday a huge crowd turned up to pay their last respects.