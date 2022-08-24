Sonali Phogat Murder Case Updates: Provisional Death Certificate Out; 2 Arrested

Quick links:
PTI
The Goa police on Thursday recorded the statement of the owner of the restaurant where Phogat was taken by her two associates and accused Sudhir and Sukhwinder. The owner was questioned by the police for around 6-7 hours.
Sources said that the restaurant owner confirmed Sonali Phogat had come to his restaurant along with others. Also said, no one from the staff knew them and were treated like normal customers. His staff who were present at the restaurant have also been summoned by the police to record their statement.
As per the latest update, the mortal remains of Sonali Phogat are expected to reach Haryana's Hisar post Midnight. Phogat was brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital in the Anjuna area of North Goa district on Tuesday morning.
BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat's associate Sukhwinder and her PA Sudhir Sagvan have been called for questioning to Anjuna police station in connection with her death case.
"I spoke with CM Goa & police officials. Her family members have written a complaint suspecting murder. Will only know more after the post-mortem is done. Viscera samples will be tested there & also in Chandigarh," said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sonali Phogat's murder, in a press conference.
Speaking on demand by Sonali Phogat's family for a CBI enquiry into her death, the Haryana CM added, "We will do as the family members ask for, if they give us their demands in writing, we will give it for further process."
Both accused, Sudhir and Sukhwinder, who were arrested by the Goa police earlier in the day, will be presented in Anjuna police court on Friday. Both will be produced in Goa's Mapusa court. Police will seek remand of both the accused.
Goa police arrested 2 men, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, in connection with the murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat.
Sonal Phogat's provisional death certificate on Thursday stated that there were 'multiple blunt force injuries' over the actor's body. The copy accessed by Republic details the analysis that was done on the body and establishes that injury marks were found.
"A probe should be done as per the filed FIR. The provisional death certificate says that her (Sonali Phogat) body has marks of injury," said Rinku, brother of Sonali Phogat.
Sonali Phogat's body is being taken to Dabolim airport from GMC, Bambolim, and will be transported to her hometown in Hisar, Haryana. Meanwhile, her brother Rinku said, "She had no plan to come to Goa. Was brought as per a pre-planned conspiracy. There was no movie shoot, 2 rooms in the hotel had been booked only for 2 days. Film shooting was supposed to happen on Aug 24 but rooms were only booked for Aug 21-22."
Republic TV accessed the provisional death certificate of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat. The provisional death certificate stated, "There are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigation officer to ascertain."
READ THE FULL STORY HERE
The BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat's mortal remains will be taken to New Delhi by air ambulance today at 7 pm. The family members and relatives will reach Hisar from the national capital. The actor's funeral will be held tomorrow (August 26) in Hisar.
BJP leader Sonali Phogat's mortal remains were handed over to her family after the autopsy. This comes moments after the Goa Police registered a murder case pertaining to the actor's death after a complaint by her brother.
#LIVE | Sonali Phogat's remains handed over to family after autopsy; murder charge added to death probe. Tune in for latest updates here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/2TWDJwy3uy— Republic (@republic) August 25, 2022
On Thursday, the Goa police registered a murder charge three days after the death of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat. The police stated that a murder case has been filed against two persons in the death of the BJP leader under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The development in the case came after Sonali’s brother Rinku filed a complaint before the police over the actor's suspicious death.
#BREAKING | Goa Police adds murder charge to its probe into the death of actor & BJP leader Sonali Phogat after her brother's complaint; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/FDytAmGnmo— Republic (@republic) August 25, 2022
READ THE FULL STORY HERE
Two days after the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat in Goa, a family member on Thursday said they have agreed to give their consent for the postmortem, but with a condition that the procedure be video-graphed.
READ THE FULL STORY HERE
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief over Phogat’s untimely demise and has assured proper investigation into the matter. “We are taking the matter seriously. DGP Jaspal Singh is himself monitoring the case. After the investigation and postmortem of the mortal remains of the BJP leader, reports will come to him", he told ANI.
#WATCH | Speaking on demise of Haryana BJP leader & content creator Sonali Phogat, Goa CM Pramod Sawant says, "We're taking it seriously. DGP himself is monitoring. Investigation&postmortem reports will come to him. Preliminary,as per doctors & DGP,it seems to be cardiac arrest." pic.twitter.com/UUP0PmqIa9— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022
Sonali Phogat's sister Rupesh recalled her telephonic conversation the evening before the former's death. "I received a call from her the evening before her death", she told ANI. "She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and said that something fishy is going on... later, she cut the call and then didn't pick up".
Haryana | I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp & said that something fishy is going on... later, she cut the call & then didn't pick up: Rupesh, sister of Haryana BJP leader and content creator Sonali Phogat (23.08) https://t.co/BfMUrypZsj pic.twitter.com/m7pf5vrDw7— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022
The Goa Medical College and Hospital constituted a two-member committee of forensic specialists for the post-mortem of Phogat, which will be conducted on Wednesday after her family's approval. Her family will arrive in the state tomorrow. Earlier today, Sonali Phogat's brother, Rinku said that his family was not satisfied with the postmortem and demanded the same to be carried out at AIIMS, Delhi.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday also took cognisance of the death of the 41-year-old and constituted a two-member Fact Finding Team.
Sonali Phogat was remembered for her appearance in Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. She ventured into the world of acting in 2016 with the daily soap, Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma, and was also popular on TikTok and was last seen in the 2019 web series, The Story Of Badmashgarh. Having joined the BJP in 2008, she contested the 2019 assembly elections from Adampur as a BJP candidate but was defeated by Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi.
She is survived by her daughter, Yashodhara Phogat as her husband, Sanjay Phogat passed away in 2016 under mysterious circumstances in a farmhouse in Haryana.
Sonali Phogat's brother, Rinku said that his family is not satisfied with the postmortem carried out in Goa. "We want that it should be done again at AIIMS, Delhi", he said. Earlier, Sonali Phogat's family said that they had not given their consent for the postmortem.
We are not satisfied with the postmortem done here in Goa. We want that it should be done again at AIIMS, Delhi: Rinku, late Sonali Phogat's brother, in Goa— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022
Sonali Phogat's brother, Rinku has made explosive claims in his letter which he sent to the SHO of Anjuna district of North Goa. In his complaint, he accused the late BJP leader's PA and another person of blackmailing her sister through a video that they made after feeding her food laced with drugs. He also claimed that her sister, who was a resident of Haryana, was sexually harassed by the two multiple times and was threatened to stay quiet.
Late BJP leader Sonali Phogat's daughter said that there should be a proper investigation into her mother's death and demanded strict punishment for the culprits. "My mother deserves justice. The case requires proper investigation and the culprits should get strict punishment", the 15-year-old said as per ANI. Earlier today, Phogat is said to have suffered a heart attack while she was in Goa, however, her family alleges a conspiracy and is demanding a CBI probe.
Sonali Phogat's 15-year old daughter seeks justice for her mother's death— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 24, 2022
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/U6wE5TwuH3#SonaliPhogat #daughter pic.twitter.com/TMzfiRrBxT
Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku alleged that this was a pre-planned murder. "I have submitted a written complaint in Anjuna Police Station, Goa. This was a pre-planned murder. We have doubts on two people including her personal assistant. I demand a CBI investigation into her death. We are not satisfied with the postmortem done here in Goa. We want that it should be done again at AIIMS, Delhi".
I've submitted a written complaint in Anjuna PS, Goa.— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022
This was a pre-planned murder. We've doubts on two people including her personal assistant. I demand a CBI investigation into her death: Rinku, late Sonali Phogat's brother
Phogat died of a suspected heart attack in Goa y'day pic.twitter.com/i74Voc967g
Sonali Phogat's family has not given consent to the doctors to carry out the post-mortem, instead, they want the police to register a murder case first. The mortal remains of the BJP leader is still in the hospital’s mortuary However, the police has stated no suspicion found in the case so far.
Sonali Phogat’s daughter Yashodhara Phogat demands Justice for her mother. She said, "My Mother Should Get Justice and her culprits should be punished"
On August 24, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief over Phogat’s untimely demise. Pramod Sawant said, “We are taking the matter seriously. DGP Jaspal Singh is himself monitoring the case. After the investigation and postmortem of the mortal remains of the BJP leader, reports will come to him.” He further added that as per the doctors and the Goa DGP, Phogat’s demise seems to be a cardiac arrest.
#WATCH | Speaking on demise of Haryana BJP leader & content creator Sonali Phogat, Goa CM Pramod Sawant says, "We're taking it seriously. DGP himself is monitoring. Investigation&postmortem reports will come to him. Preliminary,as per doctors & DGP,it seems to be cardiac arrest." pic.twitter.com/UUP0PmqIa9— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022
Notably, the postmortem of the mortal remains of the actor would be conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) later during the day to ascertain the exact cause of her death. According to a senior GMCH official, a panel of two experts, Dr Sunil Chimulkar and Dr Sheryl Soares from the hospital's forensic science medicine department will conduct the autopsy.
The brother of BJP leader Sonali Phogat has filed a formal complaint with the Goa Police, claiming that she was murdered by two of her associates. Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka alleged that a short while before her death, Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister, and brother-in-law during which she sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleagues.
He also claimed that the CCTV cameras, laptop, and other crucial things from her farmhouse in Haryana have gone missing after her death.
Sonali Phogat's family suspects foul play in the case and has demanded a CBI investigation. The actor's sister Rupesh told the portal that Sonali talked to her mother on phone a day prior to her death and 'complained of feeling uneasy' after a meal. "I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and said that something fishy was going on. She had spoken to our mother later and complained of uneasiness after having a meal. She told my mother that her body had stopped working properly after eating.", she stated.
After Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat passed away in Goa at the age of 41, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took cognisance of the tragic incident, constituting a two-member Fact Finding Team. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma also wrote a letter to the Goa DGP Jaspal Singh to apprise the Commission about the action taken over the postmortem report.
Notably, the Goa Medical College and Hospital constituted a two-member committee of forensic specialists for the post-mortem of Phogat, which will be conducted on Wednesday after her family's approval, who will be arriving in the state tomorrow.
BJP leader from Haryana and actor Sonali Phogat passed away in Goa at the age of 41. The actor who had joined the BJP in 2019 was on a visit to Goa along with some of her staff members. However last night, the politician-cum-actor suffered a heart attack. She complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday and was not doing well in terms of her health for a couple of days, after which she was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital, PTI reported.