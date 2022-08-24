Sonali Phogat Murder Case Updates: Provisional Death Certificate Out; 2 Arrested

The Goa police on Thursday recorded the statement of the owner of the restaurant where Phogat was taken by her two associates and accused Sudhir and Sukhwinder. The owner was questioned by the police for around 6-7 hours.

Sources said that the restaurant owner confirmed Sonali Phogat had come to his restaurant along with others. Also said, no one from the staff knew them and were treated like normal customers. His staff who were present at the restaurant have also been summoned by the police to record their statement.