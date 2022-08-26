The sudden demise of BJP leader-actor Sonali Phogat has escalated major revelations behind her death. Phogat was brought dead to the hospital on August 23 after she complained of feeling uneasy at the Hotel Anjuna, where she had reportedly arrived on August 22.

Before making a mark in the political sphere, the late 41-year-old TikTok star had an illustrious career in the entertainment industry. Hailing from a small town in Haryana, since childhood, Phogat was fond of acting and modeling and had always wanted to pursue her career in the entertainment industry.

A look at Sonali Phogat's career in entertainment industry

Before joining BJP in 2008 as the National Vice President of the party's Mahila Morcha, Sonali Phogat had been a part of various films and television shows. She gained massive fame following her stint in the prominent reality show Bigg Boss in 2020. Sonali started her career in the industry in 2006 when she appeared in the Haryanvi TV programme, which was broadcast on the Doordarshan channel.

Working with actors like Jimmy Shergill and Ravi Kishan was a pleasure for Phogat, who appeared in a few Haryanvi films. In 2019, Sonali was part of a Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti. She also portrayed the wife of Nawab Shah in the TV programme Amma. Apart from this, in 2019 she also appeared in the web series The Story of Badmashgarh directed by Ameet Choudhary. Not just in TV shows and films, Phogat had also featured in several music videos including Bandook Aali Jaatni in 2019 which was quite popular among her fans.

The actor later gained notoriety in 2020 when it was revealed that she would appear in Season 14 of the television game reality show Bigg Boss. She entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant on day 81 of the show. The actor was a popular social media personality and has a daughter Yashodhara Phogat. In 2016, her husband Sanjay Phogat passed away in mysterious circumstances at their farmhouse.

Developments in Sonali Phogat's death

Shortly after her death, an autopsy was conducted on her body on Thursday morning, and soon after Anjuna police added the charge of murder to the case and arrested two accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi. The autopsy was conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital after her family agreed to the procedure. The autopsy was earlier scheduled on Wednesday, but Phogat's brother claimed she was murdered by two of her associates and the family would agree to autopsy only after an FIR was registered against them.

Meanwhile, Sonali Phogat's funeral will be held today at her farmhouse in Haryana's Hisar. The mortal remains of the actor were taken to New Delhi by air ambulance on Wednesday at 7 pm and reached Hisar post Midnight.

IMAGE: Instagram/sonali_phogat_official