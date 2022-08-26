Last Updated:

Sonali Phogat Murder Case Updates: Haryana CM Dials Goa CM, Will Assist In Probe

The last rites of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who died under mysterious circumstances in Goa were held here on Friday. The Goa Police arrested two accused in connection with the case and have confessed that they 'drugged the actor with a liquid substance'. Phogat allegedly died after she was made to forcibly consume the substance.

Astha Singh
Sonali Phogat

22:37 IST, August 26th 2022
About Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat was remembered for her appearance in Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. She ventured into the world of acting in 2016 with the daily soap, Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma, and was also popular on TikTok and was last seen in the 2019 web series, The Story Of Badmashgarh. Having joined the BJP in 2008, she contested the 2019 assembly elections from Adampur as a BJP candidate but was defeated by Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi. 

She is survived by her daughter, Yashodhara Phogat as her husband, Sanjay Phogat passed away in 2016 under mysterious circumstances in a farmhouse in Haryana. 

22:10 IST, August 26th 2022
Sonali Phogat's last rites performed in Hisar

Sonali Phogat's last rites were performed earlier today in Haryana's Hisar and the late BJP leader's funeral pyre was lit by teenage daughter Yashodhara. 

On Thursday evening, her body was brought to her farmhouse here from Goa to enable people to pay their tributes. Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta, the BJP MLA from Hisar, and another party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi were present.

21:41 IST, August 26th 2022
Accused spiked Sonali Phogat's drink with MDMA

During the interrogation, the two accused confessed to spiking BJP leader Sonali Phogat's drink with 1.5 grams of MDMA. 

CCTV footage with police shows that Sudhir Sangwan forced Phogat to consume a substance that she was constantly denying.

21:24 IST, August 26th 2022
Chemical analysis to confirm the cause of Sonali Phogat's death

According to Goa Police, the chemical analysis will confirm whether Sonali Phogat's death happened due to the consumption of drugs, chemicals, or poison. The viscera have been sent to the forensic science lab.

21:02 IST, August 26th 2022
Sonali Phogat's brother says he's satisfied with the ongoing investigation

Sonali Phogat's brother, Rinku Dhaka said that he is satisfied with the way the investigation into her sister's death has progressed. "We cremated my sister today, and we will look into the process to get her justice now", Dhaka told ANI. 

 

20:28 IST, August 26th 2022
What did Sonali Phogat's autopsy reveal?

According to the post-mortem report, Sonali Phogat sustained "multiple blunt force injuries" on her body. The report led to the arrest of Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, who were associates of the late Haryana-based BJP leader. 

The autopsy was earlier scheduled on Wednesday, but Phogat's brother, Rinku Dhaka claimed she was murdered by two of her associates and the family would agree to autopsy only after an FIR was registered against them.

20:07 IST, August 26th 2022
Postmortem remains inconclusive: Goa DGP

Jaspal Singh, Goa DGP, said that the postmortem turned out to be inconclusive and questioning the suspects is the only way to ascertain the reason for Sonali Phogat's death. "In this particular case, there was no serious injury to the body. We got the post-mortem done. The body didn't have any injury, fracture or mark as such that proved she died due to an injury", he told ANI. 

 

19:46 IST, August 26th 2022
'We were saying since the beginning, it is a murder': Sonali Phogat's brother-in-law

"We've been saying since beginning that it's a murder. She was healthy, had no illnesses. Sudhir Sangwan drugged her. She called us, said something was mixed in her food. She was scared. This was the night of her murder", Sonali Phogat's brother-in-law, Kuldeep Phogat told ANI. 

 

19:31 IST, August 26th 2022
Goa DGP suspects "noxious substance" was given to Sonali Phogat

"Probe was conducted followed by questioning and CCTV footage was scanned. It could be seen some "noxious substance" was given to her because, in the footage before that, she could be seen dancing normally," Jaspal Singh, Goa DGP told ANI. 

 

19:15 IST, August 26th 2022
Accused Sudhir Sangwan's father speaks to Republic; says wasn't in contact for three years

The Father of Sudhir Sangwan, one of the prime suspects in Sonali Phogat's death, refused to comment on the arrest of his son. Sangwan's father claimed that he was not in touch with his family for the last three years and never heard any complaints about him.

18:55 IST, August 26th 2022
Haryana CM dials Goa CM over Sonali Phogat's death

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar dialed Goa CM Pramod Sawant and has offered to send special officers to assist in Sonali Phogat's death probe.

 

18:34 IST, August 26th 2022
Congress leader says matter of Sonali Phogat's death is serious; Centre should initiate CBI probe

Congress leader and Haryana's leader of opposition Bhoopendra Singh Hooda said that the death case of Sonali Phogat is extremely serious. Noting that an FIR has been registered in the case, he advised the Government to listen to Phogat's family and allow the CBI to carry out investigations. 

18:17 IST, August 26th 2022
Republic accesses crucial details of Goa Police's probe in Sonali Phogat murder case

Republic TV accessed the crucial inside details of the Goa Police's investigation into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. As per sources, the Haryana Chief Ministerial office is in constant touch with the Goa Chief Ministerial office.

 

17:45 IST, August 26th 2022
Goa DGP speaks to Republic on Sonali Phogat death probe

Goa DGP Jaspal Singh spoke exclusively to Republic on the Sonali Phogat death probe, "The unfortunate incident happened in Goa, our probe is underway but the ultimate motive behind the murder will be confirmed after the investigation is completed".

 

17:35 IST, August 26th 2022
Chemical Analysis in Sonali Phogat Murder case Underway

Goa police sources tell Republic that the chemical analysis will confirm whether Sonali Phogat's death happened due to the consumption of drugs, chemicals, or poison; Viscera is being sent to the forensic science lab.

 

16:48 IST, August 26th 2022
Republic accesses first visuals of Accused in police custody

Republic accessed the first visuals of accused Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhvinder Wasi in police custody. Both accused admitted to making Sonali Phogat consume a liquid substance.

 

16:37 IST, August 26th 2022
Sonali Phogat Murder Mystery CCTV Footage Accessed

CCTV footage showing Sonali Phogat at a restaurant in Goa revealed that the late BJP leader was accompanied by both the accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi.

The footage, which was recorded during the wee hours of Tuesday showed Phogat seemingly unconscious as she was struggling to walk without support. Read full story.

15:56 IST, August 26th 2022
"Both Accused confessed they drugged Sonali Phogat with noxious chemical": Goa IGP

Goa IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi said, "On the basis of CCTV footage, it was seen that alleged Sudhir Sangwan & his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance. When confronted, Sukhwinder & Sudhir confessed that they intentionally mixed an noxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it".

 

14:34 IST, August 26th 2022
2 Accused arrested in Sonali Phogat Murder Case

On Friday Goa Police arrested two accused in Sonali Phogat's murder case and confirmed foul play. The BJP leader was drugged by the suspects.

 

12:28 IST, August 26th 2022
A huge crowd gathered to attend the funeral procession of BJP leader Sonali Phogat in Hisar

A large number of people joined the last rites of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat in Haryana's Hisar.

 

11:25 IST, August 26th 2022
Visuals of BJP leader Sonali Phogat's Mortal Remains at Hisar

Last rites of BJP leader Sonali Phogat to be performed today; visuals from her residence in Hisar

 

10:34 IST, August 26th 2022
Mortal Remains of Sonali Phogat arrives in Hisar

BJP leader Sonali Phogat's mortal remains arrived at her hometown Haryana's Hisar. The actor's relatives and close ones reached out to take part in the last rites. 

10:16 IST, August 26th 2022
Sonali Phogat's brother speaks to Republic, "We were told it was an accident"

The BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat's brother spoke to Republic TV, "Her aide Sudhir Sangwan called and informed us about my sister's death. We were told it was an accident".

09:47 IST, August 26th 2022
Haryana CM Khattar Assures CBI Probe If 'family Gives In Writing'

"I spoke with CM Goa & police officials. Her family members have written a complaint suspecting murder. Will only know more after the post-mortem is done. Viscera samples will be tested there & also in Chandigarh," said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sonali Phogat's murder, in a press conference. 

Speaking on demand by Sonali Phogat's family for a CBI enquiry into her death, the Haryana CM added, "We will do as the family members ask for, if they give us their demands in writing, we will give it for further process.

08:47 IST, August 26th 2022
Sonali Phogat's funeral to be held today

The BJP leader Sonali Phogat's funeral will be held today at her farm house in Haryana's Hisar. The mortal remains of the actor were taken to New Delhi by air ambulance on Wednesday at 7 pm and reached Hisar post Midnight. 

08:47 IST, August 26th 2022
2 arrested accused to be presented in court today

Both accused, Sudhir and Sukhwinder, who were arrested by the Goa police earlier in the day, will be presented in Anjuna police court on Friday. Both will be produced in Goa's Mapusa court. Police will seek remand of both the accused. 

Goa police arrested 2 men, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, in connection with the murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat.

08:47 IST, August 26th 2022
Republic accesses provisional death certificate of BJP Leader Sonali Phogat

Republic TV accessed the provisional death certificate of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat. The provisional death certificate stated, "There are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigation officer to ascertain."

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

08:47 IST, August 26th 2022
Goa Police registers Murder Charge in Sonali Phogat death case

On Thursday, the Goa police registered a murder charge three days after the death of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat. The police stated that a murder case has been filed against two persons in the death of the BJP leader under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The development in the case came after Sonali’s brother Rinku filed a complaint before the police over the actor's suspicious death.

08:47 IST, August 26th 2022
Who was Sonali Phogat?

08:47 IST, August 26th 2022
Sonali Phogat's Family Suspects Foul Play; demands CBI probe

Sonali Phogat's family suspects foul play in the case and has demanded a CBI investigation. The actor's sister Rupesh told the portal that Sonali talked to her mother on phone a day prior to her death and 'complained of feeling uneasy' after a meal. "I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and said that something fishy was going on. She had spoken to our mother later and complained of uneasiness after having a meal. She told my mother that her body had stopped working properly after eating.", she stated.

COMMENT