Sonali Phogat Murder Case Updates: Haryana CM Dials Goa CM, Will Assist In Probe

Sonali Phogat was remembered for her appearance in Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. She ventured into the world of acting in 2016 with the daily soap, Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma, and was also popular on TikTok and was last seen in the 2019 web series, The Story Of Badmashgarh. Having joined the BJP in 2008, she contested the 2019 assembly elections from Adampur as a BJP candidate but was defeated by Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi.

She is survived by her daughter, Yashodhara Phogat as her husband, Sanjay Phogat passed away in 2016 under mysterious circumstances in a farmhouse in Haryana.