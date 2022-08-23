BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa. The former Bigg Boss contestant, who went to Goa with her staff members, complained of uneasiness following which she was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital, PTI reported.

Sonali's demise has sent shockwaves across the nation, with notable television personalities, including Jasmin Bhasin, Vindu Dara Singh, Himanshi Khurana and more penning heartfelt tributes for her.

Jasmin Bhasin, Vindu Dara Singh & others 'shocked' by Sonali Phogat's death

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Jasmin condoled the death of her Bigg Boss co-contestant and said she's "shocked and numb".

"I don’t even know how to express my feelings. She was always nice to me and Aly (Goni, actor and boyfriend). She was a darling; she would often message us. I’d known her since Tashan -E-Ishq (TV series). She was very ambitious and wanted to do so much for women and society," Jasmin said.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik took to Twitter and wrote, "Deeply saddened with the news! May your soul rest in peace Sonali Phogat!." Vindu Dara Singh also shared a picture of Sonali, mentioning he's 'shocked' to hear about her tragic demise. Himanshi Khurana also expressed her grief via Twitter.

Deeply saddened with the news! May your soul rest in peace 🙏🏼 Sonali Phogat ! — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) August 23, 2022

Shocked to here about @sonaliphogatbjp ji gone to soon ! #RipSonaliPhogat ji pic.twitter.com/sofznljvj6 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) August 23, 2022

Sonali Phogat is survived by her parents, a brother, and a daughter named Yashodhara Phogat. She entered the entertainment industry in 2016 with the daily soap, Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma, following which she was seen in a Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti. Her last appearance was in the 2019 web series, The Story Of Badmashgarh.

