Sonali Phogat's Brother Satisfied With Police Investigation; 'We're Sure It Was Murder'

Hours before Sonali Phogat's last rites were performed, the late BJP leader's brother Rinku Dhaka addressed the media and expressed satisfaction with the police investigation. Sonali's family has lodged a complaint with Goa police suspecting murder by her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder.

According to ANI, Rinku mentioned that the family will soon decide whether to seek a CBI probe into her death, adding that they're sure Sonali was murdered. Sonali's post-mortem was conducted in Goa, with Rinku mentioning that the report showed 'four injuries and poison' as the cause of death.

'She was brought as per a pre-planned conspiracy': Sonali Phogat's brother

Rinku Dhaka said, “After the last rites are conducted, the family members will decide whether or not we want a CBI probe into her death. We are sure that it was a murder. We are satisfied with the probe done so far.”

Dhaka has alleged that "Phogat’s PA raped her after adding drugs to her meals" and claimed that she was taken to Goa as part of a 'conspiracy'.

"She had no plan to come to Goa. She was brought as per a pre-planned conspiracy. There was no movie shoot. Two rooms in the hotel had been booked only for two days. Film shooting was supposed to happen on August 24 but rooms were only booked for August 21-22,” Dhaka said.

Inspector General of Goa Police, OS Bishnoi, earlier told ANI that a murder case had been registered against two people in Anjuna Police Station, adding that Rinku "mentioned the involvement of her PA and one other person." Meanwhile, Sonali Phogat's funeral is being held today at her farmhouse in Haryana's Hisar. Glimpses from her last rites have also emerged online.

Haryana | A large number of people join the last rites of BJP leader and content creator Sonali Phogat, in Hisar pic.twitter.com/1bDplXVesW — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

(Image: @Sonali_Phogat_Official/Instagram)