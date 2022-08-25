Sonali Phogat’s Brother Satisfied With Provisional Death Report; ‘We Spoke About Injuries'

Two days after the death of BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat, her brother Rinku Dhaka said that he was satisfied with the provisional death report, which revealed that the actor received blunt-force injuries on her body. Dhaka said that the report states there were marks of injuries on the body, something which the family of Sonali Phogat has always claimed.

He further stated that the Goa trip was planned to kill Phogat. The family members weren't aware of her Goa visit. When asked whether she was in Goa for a film shoot, Dhaka said, "When we came to Goa, we found out there was no shoot scheduled. The two rooms booked at the hotel were for August 22 and 23, whereas (Sonali Phogat's) PA Sudhir Sangwan informed us, that the film shoot is scheduled for August 24. The information about the shoot was false."

Significantly, actor Sonali Phogat was brought dead to the hospital on August 23 after she complained of feeling uneasy at the Hotel Anjuna, where she had reportedly arrived on August 22.

‘We are satisfied with the post-mortem report’

Expressing satisfaction with the provisional death report and demanding justice for his sister, Sonali Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka said, “There are major injuries on the body and the report contains all the points that we had mentioned. We didn't know that Phogat is coming to Goa. Her PA Sudhir Sangwan informed us in the morning.”

The mortal remains of the BJP leader will be taken to New Delhi at 7 pm via an air ambulance. The funeral will be held in Hisar on August 26 after the family members will reach Hisar from the national capital.

Earlier, Sonali Phogat’s mortal remains were handed over to the family on August 25 after the autopsy, moments after the Goa police registered a murder case in response to the complaint filed by the actor’s brother.