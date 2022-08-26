Sonali Phogat's Daughter Seeks Proper Investigation Into Mother's Death, Demands Justice

As late BJP leader Sonali Phogat's post mortem report revealed that there were "multiple blunt force injuries" on her body, her daughter Yashodhara Phogat sought justice for her mother, stressing that a proper investigation should be conducted and culprits must be punished. In a viral video, the 15-year-old could be seen speaking about her mother's demise in a distressed state and demanding justice for Sonali, who was brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital in the Anjuna area of North Goa district on August 23.

Sonali Phogat's daughter Yashodhara demands justice for mother

In the brief clip making rounds on the internet, Yashodhara mentions, "My mother should get justice." She continues, "Proper investigation should be done. Culprits must be punished." Take a look:

Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka has claimed that Sonali was murdered by two of her associates. According to ANI, Dhaka said that "Phogat’s PA raped her after adding drugs to her meals." He added, "She had no plan to come to Goa. She was brought as per a pre-planned conspiracy. There was no movie shoot. Two rooms in the hotel had been booked for only two days. Film shooting was supposed to happen on August 24 but rooms were only booked for August 21-22."

Rinku also alleged that a short while before her death, Sonali Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law. She sounded disturbed during the conversation and complained against her two colleagues, he claimed.

Sonali Phogat’s mortal remains were handed over to the family on August 25 after the autopsy, moments after the Goa police registered a murder case in response to a complaint filed by Phogat’s brother.

Meanwhile, Sonali Phogat's funeral is being held today at her farmhouse in Haryana's Hisar. Glimpses from her last rites have also emerged online.

Haryana | A large number of people join the last rites of BJP leader and content creator Sonali Phogat, in Hisar pic.twitter.com/1bDplXVesW — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

