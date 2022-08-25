Last Updated:

Sonali Phogat's Death: Haryana CM Khattar Assures CBI Probe If 'family Gives In Writing'

After BJP leader Sonali Phagat’s provisional death certificate revealed blunt-force injuries on her body, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar assured a CBI probe

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Sonali Phogat

IMAGE: ANI / FACEBOOK / SONALIPHOGAT


On the day BJP leader Sonali Phagat’s provisional death certificate report revealed the blunt-force injuries on her body, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured that a CBI probe, as demanded by the family, will be ordered if the request is given in writing. Notably, Sonali’s family has asked for a CBI inquiry into her sister’s death. 

CM Khattar, while commenting on the future course of the investigation into Sonali’s death, said the government will work as to what satisfies the family. 

Significantly, 42-year-old BJP leader from Haryana and TikTok star Sonali Phogat was brought dead to the St Anthony hospital from a hotel at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A police official initially said she died of a suspected heart attack.

‘Will work on what satisfies the family’: CM Khattar

Following the earlier complaint filed by Sonali’s family suspecting murder and the demand of her brother for a CBI investigation, CM Khattar said, “I spoke with CM Goa & police officials. Her family members have written a complaint suspecting murder. Will only know more after the post-mortem is done. Viscera samples will be tested there & also in Chandigarh.”  

He added, “We will do as the family members ask for, if they give us their demands in writing, we will give it for further process.”

Sonali’s associate called for questioning

The police on August 25 called Sonali Phogat's associate Sukhwinder and her PA Sudhir Sagvan for investigation for interrogation at the Anjuna police station in connection with her death on August 23. Both were apprehended by the Goa police and will be produced before Goa’s Mapusa court on Friday, August 26. The Goa police has added murder charges to the case.

