Sonali Phogat's Family Suspects Foul Play In Actor's Death Case, Demands CBI Investigation

BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack on Monday night in Goa. The former Bigg Boss contestant, who went to Goa with her staff members, complained of uneasiness following which she was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital, PTI reported.

Phogat's untimely demise sent shockwaves all across the nation. The postmortem of the mortal remains of the BJP leader would be conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday. However, as per the latest update, Phogat's family suspects foul play in the case and has demanded a CBI investigation.

Sonali Phogat's family suspects something fishy in her death case

As per ANI, Phogat's family suspects foul play in her death case as Sonali's sister Rupesh told the portal that Sonali talked to her mother on phone a day prior to her death and 'complained of feeling uneasy' after a meal. "I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and said that something fishy was going on. She had spoken to our mother later and complained of uneasiness after having a meal. She told my mother that her body had stopped working properly after eating.", she stated.

Sonali's elder sibling Raman further claimed that her sister was physically fit and could not have had a heart attack. As per ANI, Raman said,

"My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem."

More about Sonali Phogat

Sonali made her debut in acting in 2016 with the daily soap, Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma. She then appeared in a Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti. After which she starred in several Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos. She was last seen in the 2019 web series, The Story Of Badmashgarh. Moreover, she was a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Image: PTI