After the Goa police confirmed that BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat was 'made to consume a substance' the night before she was found dead, Republic Media Network on Friday accessed the last CCTV footage of the late actor, which was recorded during the wee hours of Tuesday, August 23 while she was at a Goa nightclub.

As per the CCTV footage accessed, Phogat was visibly not in a good condition and was unable to walk unsupported. One of the accused, believed to be her personal assistant Sudhir was seen taking Phogat away while she staggered. Another man, believed to be the accused Sukhwinder, was also present.

#LIVE: CCTV footage of Sonali Phogat leaving a restaurant shows her staggering and being accompanied by a suspect; Tune in here - https://t.co/hQOmr9UJxz pic.twitter.com/py1HWK1kcV — Republic (@republic) August 26, 2022

Hours before the CCTV footage was accessed, Goa IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi confirmed that the two accused, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, in the case have been arrested, and that they have admitted that they 'drugged her with a liquid substance'.

'Phogat Was Forcefully Made To Consume A Substance': Goa police

As per the probe, drugs were given to Sonali Phogat at the party she attended in Goa. The IGP said that CCTV footage had established that the BJP leader was forcefully drugged. The Goa IGP added, "On the basis of CCTV footage, it was seen that alleged Sudhir Sangwan & his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance. When confronted, Sukhwinder & Sudhir confessed that they intentionally mixed an noxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it."

Earlier, Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka spoke to Republic TV, and informed, "Her aide Sudhir Sangwan called and informed us about my sister's death. We were told it was an accident".

Her mortal remains were handed over to the family on August 25 after the autopsy, moments after the Goa police registered a murder case in response to a complaint filed by Phogat’s brother. After Phogat's autopsy was conducted at a state-run hospital in Goa, the provisional death certificate was released, that stated that there were 'multiple blunt force injuries' over the actor's body. The copy accessed by Republic details the analysis that was done on the body and establishes that injury marks were found. Her funeral was held earlier on Friday.

Phogat was brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna area of North Goa district on Tuesday morning, with a police official earlier mentioning she died of a suspected heart attack. The police had subsequently registered a case of unnatural death.

Image: Instagram/@Republic World